AIHA Announces 2025 Hamilton Club Partners

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIHA is pleased to announce its 2025 Hamilton Club member companies. The Hamilton Club is the Association’s exclusive partner program comprised of industry organizations that elevate AIHA's enterprise-wide initiatives on the highest levels through sponsorship, advertising, Foundation support, and other contributions.

Hamilton Club members shape the future of the occupational and environmental health and safety profession through their innovation and expertise, which supports AIHA in achieving its vision of a world where all workers and their communities are healthy and safe. Tiered by their respective financial contributions, the 2025 partners are:

“AIHA is honored to partner with these esteemed industry leaders who share our passion for protecting worker and community health and safety,” said Bethany Chirico, AIHA’s chief experience officer. “By continuing to innovate and contribute to AIHA’s programs, products, and services, they help us remain on the cutting edge of occupational and environmental health and safety issues and solutions.”

About the Hamilton Club

AIHA created the Hamilton Club to further collaboration with key industry partners. The partners’ support of AIHA’s goals include investments in member education and professional development, fostering healthier workplaces in emerging economies, and fortifying the pipeline of next generation OEHS practitioners through scholarships.

About AIHA

AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with our expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed across the public and private sectors and the communities in which they work.

For more information, please visit www.aiha.org.