BuzzFeed Partners with Shopsense AI to Launch Native Content-to-Commerce Product Listings

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BuzzFeed, Inc. is expanding inventory to retail media buyers with a new partnership with Shopsense AI. As the first editorial media brand to partner with Shopsense, BuzzFeed will use the company’s AI-powered Commerce Operating System (OS) to integrate context-aware product recommendations directly into articles — giving BuzzFeed's monthly audience of 71 million monthly U.S. visitors a seamless way to explore and purchase products relevant to the lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment content they’re consuming.

“For nearly two decades, BuzzFeed has helped audiences navigate the best of the internet—and made culture shoppable along the way,” said Ken Blom, Chief Business Officer of BuzzFeed. “This partnership brings that mission into the AI era, combining the cultural relevance of our content with a powerful commerce engine. Together, we’re unlocking new revenue streams, deeper brand performance, and a better experience for our users.”

BuzzFeed will activate two types of native commerce modules across its content ecosystem: AI-driven product carousels that surface relevant items based on the article or image content, and fully sponsored modules featuring curated collections from a single retailer or brand. Behind the scenes, Shopsense’s AI-powered Commerce OS continuously updates product selections in real time—factoring in inventory, promotions, and payment options like Buy Now, Pay Later — to keep the experience relevant, seamless, and geared towards conversion..

The partnership reflects a broader shift across the media landscape, where publishers are looking to turn cultural engagement into measurable commerce. With more than 1,250 retail partners, Shopsense has created the largest independent cross-merchant SKU-level database in the world. Brands and publishers unlock new value from the content they already create—bridging the gap between inspiration and transaction at scale.

“Every piece of content has the potential to drive both commerce and brand value,” said Glenn Fishback, CEO and Co-Founder of Shopsense AI. “BuzzFeed’s influence makes them the perfect partner to show what’s possible when storytelling and shopping are seamlessly connected. For Shopsense, we’re unlocking new revenue across all content formats, from video to editorial.”

With deep reach among Millennials and Gen Z, BuzzFeed offers a powerful proving ground for Shopsense’s expansion into new content mediums. Together, the two companies will embed native, real-time shopping experiences into lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and entertainment content—connecting audiences with relevant products at the moment inspiration strikes.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now—and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

About Shopsense

Shopsense AI is redefining content-driven commerce and sponsorships with Agentic AI, transforming media, editorial and entertainment into interactive, shoppable experiences. Its industry-first, patent-pending Multi-Agent AI Commerce OS enables broadcasters, digital publishers, brands, and retailers to quickly and seamlessly embed sponsorships and shopping moments into live, on-demand, and editorial content. With a low-lift, no-SDK integration and more than 1,250 retail partners, Shopsense AI empowers content companies to rapidly activate sponsorable shopping experiences at scale—driving new revenue, deeper engagement, and stronger fandom loyalty.