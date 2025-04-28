Jumio Recognized for Cutting Edge Fraud Prevention in 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven biometric identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today announced its recognition as a Cutting Edge Fraud Prevention Solution by Cyber Defense Magazine as part of the 13th annual Global InfoSec Awards.

Jumio was recognized for its innovative approach to identity verification and fraud prevention at a time when sophisticated AI-driven cyber threats are accelerating. The Jumio Platform combines advanced technologies, including AI, biometrics, liveness detection and connected intelligence to combat fraud and ensure businesses can establish and maintain trust throughout the user lifecycle. Jumio’s multi-layered defense strategy tackles a wide range of attack types and is backed by an expansive patent portfolio spanning nearly 100 unique patent families and ensures that businesses using Jumio’s services remain protected in an ever-evolving fraud landscape.

“In a world where identity fraud tactics grow more sophisticated, this award reinforces our dedication to empowering organizations with smarter, more secure ways to trust the people they do business with,” said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge.

“Jumio is absolutely worthy of this coveted award as it embodies three major features we judges look for in winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

