AEVEX Aerospace Selected for U.S. Army's Launched Effects-Short Range Demonstration

SOLANA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEVEX Aerospace is proud to announce its selection by the U.S. Army to participate in the Launched Effects-Short Range (LE-SR) Special User Demonstration (SUD). This initiative is designed to refine the Army's integration of advanced uncrewed systems to enhance battlefield capabilities.

During the demonstration, AEVEX will showcase the Atlas Group II launched effect, a lightweight and agile system built for precision missions directly supporting frontline troops. The Atlas system demonstrates AEVEX’s ongoing focus on developing innovative technologies that address evolving threats and mission needs.

"AEVEX Aerospace is honored to collaborate with the U.S. Army in demonstrating the capabilities of our groundbreaking Atlas system," said Brian Raduenz, CEO of AEVEX Aerospace. "Our participation in the demonstration is a great opportunity to show the ops community the realm of the possible, and it underscores our commitment to advancing the precision, autonomy, and lethality technologies that they need in the fight."

Soldiers from various Army units, including field artillery, infantry, and aviation, will test the Atlas system to refine tactics and procedures. Their feedback will help shape how the Army uses launched effects in the future, guiding requirements and operational strategies.

About AEVEX Aerospace:

AEVEX Aerospace supports U.S. and partner nation security objectives by providing full-spectrum aviation and technology-based solutions. In addition to specializing in globally deployed Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and services, the company’s expanded capabilities include a wide variety of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a combat-proven portfolio of loitering munitions, and a family of multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV). These additions complement AEVEX’s offerings in custom design & engineering, manned/unmanned aircraft modification & certification, sensor integration & sustainment, and other fielded solutions, including advanced intelligence analysis and tailored mission-system tools. AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with other major locations in Florida, Ohio, and Virginia.