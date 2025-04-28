Underoutfit Launches First National TV Campaign to Build on Explosive Growth

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Underoutfit, a fast-growing brand in women’s intimates, is launching its first national linear television campaign this week in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Comfort-first intimates brand Underoutfit turns to TV advertising with Marketing Architects to scale awareness and deepen category leadership. Share

Founded in 2021, Underoutfit has built a passionate customer base with its comfortable wire-free bras, shapewear, and everyday essentials designed to support real bodies without sacrificing softness or stretch. Its signature 180-day wash-and-wear trial and consistently low return rates have driven high repeat purchase behavior and deep customer loyalty.

“We’ve proven that once someone tries our products, they become a fan for life,” said Felix Leshno, Co-founder of Underoutfit. “Now it’s about telling our story at scale. TV gives us the platform to introduce Underoutfit to millions of new customers in a way that reinforces the brand we have worked hard to build.”

The national TV launch reflects a broader strategy to cement Underoutfit’s position as a category disruptor. Instead of relying solely on digital marketing, the brand is embracing a long-term brand-building approach aimed at increasing mental availability and capturing new audiences across high-reach media channels.

“We’re entering this phase from a position of strength,” added Leshno. “Strong fundamentals and a product women love… this is about amplifying what’s already working.”

Marketing Architects and Underoutfit are launching a campaign to increase site visits and drive organic Amazon sales, while maintaining a low-frequency strategy designed to maximize reach. The campaign will initially use a shootless creative approach for fast turnaround, leveraging the brand’s existing assets and curated found footage. In the meantime, a brand platform and full shoot campaign are in development for the next stage.

“Underoutfit is forging a path defined by proven brand-building principles and a product that genuinely delights,” says Dhiren Khemlani, SVP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “They’ve taken the time to grow an authentic fan base and now see TV as the key to fueling broader mental availability. It’s exactly the kind of forward-thinking mindset we value in an ideal partner.”

About Underoutfit

Underoutfit is a fast-growing brand redefining comfort in women’s intimates. With a focus on wire-free support, inclusive design, and feel-good everyday essentials, Underoutfit is loved by millions of women and backed by a generous 180-day trial. The company is expanding rapidly across distribution channels as it continues to disrupt the category.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.