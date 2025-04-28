Amberjack Capital Forms Partnership with Industrial Thermal Services to Accelerate Strategic Growth Plan

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amberjack Capital Partners (“Amberjack”), a private equity firm investing in critical infrastructure services, today announced its partnership with Industrial Thermal Services, LLC (“ITS”), a premier provider of industrial heat treating and specialty services.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in ITS’s growth trajectory, enabling the company to expand its geographic footprint, invest in new technologies, and further strengthen its operational capabilities. Amberjack’s experience and proven track record in scaling industrial services businesses make them an ideal partner for ITS as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Jason Turowsky, Managing Partner of Amberjack, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Ryan and the ITS team. ITS has built an exceptional business with a strong culture of safety, quality, and customer focus. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the platform through our investment and partnership.”

Industrial Thermal Services will continue to operate under its current leadership, with Amberjack providing strategic and financial support to accelerate ITS’s long-term growth strategy.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Nederland, Texas, ITS delivers mission-critical on-site and shop-based heat treating solutions to customers in the refining, LNG, petrochemical, power generation, and broader industrial sectors. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Ryan Aras, ITS has expanded into a national service provider with operations across seven locations in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Montana. The company continues to grow its loyal customer base by focusing on high-quality service delivery, technical expertise, and rapid response capabilities.

"Our partnership with Amberjack begins an exciting new chapter for ITS. Their thoughtful support of founder-led businesses and industry expertise make Amberjack an ideal partner as we grow and invest in new opportunities,” said Ryan Aras, Founder and CEO of ITS.

About Amberjack Capital Partners

Amberjack Capital is a private equity firm that invests in and partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to build market leaders serving the industrial, infrastructure and environmental end markets. Often the first institutional investor in founder-led companies, Amberjack has a particular focus on supporting high performing companies undertaking strategic or transformative initiatives. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the firm has raised $2.1 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006 and has invested in over 50 companies.

About Industrial Thermal Services

Industrial Thermal Services is a premier provider of heat treating and specialty field services across the energy and industrial landscape. In addition to heat treating, ITS offers bolting, torquing, cold cutting, and hydrostatic testing. Headquartered in Nederland, TX, ITS is known for its focus on safety, technical precision, and rapid deployment. Learn more at www.its-thermal.com.