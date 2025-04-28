Comvest Credit Partners Leads Debt Financing to Wheeler Fleet Solutions to Fund its Acquisition by One Equity Partners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comvest Credit Partners, a leading provider of flexible direct financing solutions to middle-market companies, is pleased to announce that it is acting as Administrative Agent and is the sole lender on a senior secured credit facility (the “Financing”) for Wheeler Fleet Solutions (“Wheeler” or the “Company”), a leading aftermarket truck parts distribution company based in Somerset, Pa. The Financing supported the acquisition of the Company from VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) by private equity firm One Equity Partners.

Founded in 1960, Wheeler provides replacement parts and engineering solutions to the medium and heavy-duty fleet market, offering a complete line of products along with inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain support and other aftermarket services. Wheeler operates distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Texas.

“Wheeler is an established, long-tenured brand with strong performance in an attractive niche market with recurrent customer demand for parts and services,” said Bryce Peterson, a Managing Director of Comvest Credit Partners. “Our credit strategy continues to invest in well-positioned middle-market companies in the industrials vertical, one of our targeted industries of firm expertise.”

“We are pleased to complete another transaction with One Equity Partners, which has also built a deep industrials investment practice. We look forward to working with the team in support of the acquisition and Wheeler’s continued growth,” said Tom Goila, Partner and Head of Originations at Comvest Credit Partners.

“We are appreciative of Comvest Credit Partners’ ability to move quickly in their diligence and investment decision, bringing a certainty to the transaction process that contributed to our acquisition’s successful close,” said Steve Lunau, Partner at One Equity Partners.

About Wheeler Fleet Solutions

Wheeler Fleet Solutions (“Wheeler”) began as Wheeler Bros. in 1960 as a small engine repair shop in Somerset, Pennsylvania. From those roots, the company has grown into a fleet-focused parts distribution and services company with over 300 employees. Wheeler Fleet Solutions ships over three million line items yearly to 700 managed inventory stock rooms and thousands of B2B customers across the United States. Wheeler offers a huge selection of parts as well as stockroom and inventory management services, fleet management software and curated custom-engineered service parts. For more information, please visit www.wheelerfleet.com.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Comvest Credit Partners

Comvest Credit Partners, the direct lending platform of Comvest Partners, focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest Credit Partners provides senior secured, unitranche, and second lien capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations, with credit facilities up to $300 million-plus. For more information, please visit comvest.com/direct-lending.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners (“Comvest”) is a private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and opportunistic credit investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure along with deep industry expertise, operating resources, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. In 2025, Comvest Partners proudly celebrates 25 years of investment management leadership, and today manages $15.7 billion in assets, with over $16.8 billion invested since inception. Comvest Partners is based in West Palm Beach, with offices in Chicago and New York City. For more information, please visit comvest.com.