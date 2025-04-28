Kavira Health Partners With Building Industry Health Plan of the Red River Valley to Expand Into Fargo, North Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kavira Health, a modern care solution for employers, is proud to announce its expansion into Fargo, North Dakota and surrounding communities through a new partnership with the Building Industry Health Plan of the Red River Valley (BIHP-RRV). This expansion brings Kavira’s unique blend of in-home, virtual, and on-site care to thousands of construction and trade workers across the region—offering fast and affordable access to care that’s built around patients, not waiting rooms.

With guidance from Gary Helm, an Employee Benefits Risk Advisor at North Risk Partners, a leading Midwest insurance brokerage, BIHP-RRV selected Kavira to improve healthcare access and lower costs for its members. The plan will now offer Kavira’s comprehensive services, including same-day primary and urgent care visits, 300+ free prescriptions, 30+ free labs, free in-home x-rays and chronic care follow-up—delivered by a team of experienced local clinicians.

“As we continue expanding to support more employers across the Midwest, Fargo was a natural next step,” said Charlie Sir, Kavira Health’s VP of Growth. “We’re thrilled to serve the Building Industry Health Plan of the Red River Valley and their members with a care model that puts working families first—care that’s fast, flexible, and built for real life.”

With traditional healthcare often marked by long wait times, high out-of-pocket costs, and scheduling challenges, Kavira offers a streamlined alternative that brings care directly to members—virtually, in-home, or on-site. By removing barriers to timely care, Kavira addresses one of the most persistent challenges in employee health: getting the right care without disrupting work or family responsibilities.

The partnership also reflects a growing trend among self-funded health plans and forward-thinking employers who are seeking innovative solutions to contain health plan costs. Kavira’s model will direct claims away from the Trust’s insurance plan, ultimately saving employers money in the process.

As a trusted partner to multiple association health plans throughout the Midwest, North Risk Partners has successfully introduced Kavira Health into the employee benefits offerings of numerous employers. Specific to this partnership, Gary Helm stated, “Kavira’s unique model will allow BIHP-RRV to continue to differentiate in the Fargo market, providing their clients with an unmatched benefits offering to thousands of employees across the state.”

The partnership went live in the Fargo, ND market April 1, 2025.

About Kavira Health

Kavira Health partners with employers and health plans to deliver high-quality, patient-first care to employees and their families. By blending telehealth, in-home visits, and on-site services, Kavira creates a modern care experience that improves outcomes while reducing costs. Based in Minnesota, Kavira serves members across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and now North Dakota. Learn more at www.kavirahealth.com.

About the Building Industry Health Plan of the Red River Valley

Formerly the F-M Home Builders Health Plan and Trust, the Building Industry Health Plan of the Red River Valley (BIHP-RRV) is a self-funded health plan for the employees of members of the Building Industry Association of the Red River Valley (BIA-RRV). BIHP-RRV is dedicated to providing affordable, comprehensive health benefits tailored to the needs of working-class communities. BIA-RRV is a non-profit trade Association of nearly 700 member companies that nurtures thriving, innovative and diverse housing and building industries in our community. Learn more at www.buildrrv.org.

About North Risk Partners

North Risk Partners specializes in strategic insurance solutions for people and business. Our team helps clients Face Risk Head On with right-fit insurance coverage and loss prevention resources. For businesses, we offer commercial property and casualty insurance, surety bonds, employee benefits, as well as programming and compliance support in the areas of human resources, health and safety, and more. North Risk is one of the largest, privately-owned independent insurance brokerages in the Midwest with over 450 employees and 28 locations. Learn more at www.northriskpartners.com.