Acumatica and Concentrus Partner to Build New Home for Family in Mexico

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumatica, the leading cloud-based business management software provider, has partnered with value-added reseller Concentrus and international nonprofit Homes of Hope to build a new home for a family in need in Baja California, Mexico. Acumatica funded the cost of the home, which volunteers from Concentrus constructed in two days. The project represents a powerful example of how business relationships can extend beyond the boardroom to create lasting change.

The two-bedroom home—built earlier this month over three days, April 3–5—features a concrete foundation, electricity, plumbing, basic furnishings, a refrigerator and a kitchen cooktop. For the receiving family, it marks a dramatic shift from living in survival conditions to having a secure, stable place to call “home.”

“At Acumatica, we believe our impact should extend beyond our software solutions,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. “Supporting initiatives like this allows us to invest in the well-being of communities and demonstrate the real-world impact that values-driven partnerships can have. Working alongside Concentrus and Homes of Hope is a powerful example of how business can be a force for good and how together, we can make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Over the past several years, Concentrus and Acumatica have forged a strong relationship, delivering cloud ERP solutions to growing businesses, including construction ERP software, manufacturing ERP systems and distribution management solutions. In a meaningful extension of their professional relationship, Concentrus invited Acumatica to participate in the Homes of Hope building project. For the Concentrus team, the experience was both emotionally moving and a rewarding opportunity to build stronger connections with each other while giving back.

“It’s incredible what can happen in just one weekend. We came to build a house, but left with something far greater: connection, empathy and a shared sense of purpose,” said Jesse Guzman, ERP practice director at Concentrus. “Acumatica's generous donation empowered us to provide more than a structure; we gave a family hope and a foundation for their future. It brought our team together in ways that will resonate long after the build.”

Homes of Hope, founded in 1990, is a program of Youth With A Mission (YWAM) San Diego/Baja and has constructed more than 9,000 homes for families in over 30 nations. The organization views providing homes as a transformational act that helps break the cycle of poverty while offering volunteers meaningful experiences that expand their worldview.

“Corporate partnerships like this are vital to expanding our mission,” said Sean Lambert, founder of Homes of Hope. “When a family moves from instability to a stable home, we see remarkable transformations: improved health, educational stability for children and a renewed sense of dignity and possibility. Acumatica and Concentrus have helped one family rewrite their story, and the ripple effect of that act will last for generations.”

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Concentrus

Concentrus is a premier Acumatica consulting firm specializing in end-to-end ERP solutions tailored to the unique needs of product-based businesses. As a trusted Acumatica partner, Concentrus helps clients unlock operational efficiency and growth by aligning technology with strategy. With a deep commitment to partnership, process and performance, Concentrus delivers customized cloud ERP solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. Learn more at http://www.concentrus.com/.