Nutrabolt Selects e2open as Strategic Partner for Digital Supply Chain Transformation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces that Nutrabolt has selected e2open’s connected supply chain platform as part of their digital transformation strategy. Building upon its use of e2open Transportation Management, Parcel, and Global Trade Management applications, Nutrabolt has added Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) applications to increase productivity and ensure supply as the company prioritizes scalable solutions to manage the complexities of growth.

"For us, this isn’t just about picking a software solution—it’s about building the foundation for the future of our supply chain,” said Kyle Burby, VP of supply chain strategy at Nutrabolt. Share

Nutrabolt’s portfolio of products is distributed in more than 125 countries and includes some of the fastest-growing and top-selling brands in the functional beverage and active nutrition segments: C4®, XTEND®, and Cellucor®. The company recognizes the value in a comprehensive planning system that could integrate and analyze multiple data layers to ultimately help Nutrabolt fulfill customer demand.

“For us, this isn’t just about picking a software solution—it’s about building the foundation for the future of our supply chain,” said Kyle Burby, VP of supply chain strategy at Nutrabolt. “With e2open, we’re bringing our data together on a single platform that scales as the business grows and complexity increases. Their strong track record with global brands and ability to manage complex, multi-echelon networks—along with the success we’ve already had using their TMS—made e2open the clear choice. We’re well on our way to connecting our entire supply chain and measuring the impact across the business.”

With e2open Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and MEIO, Nutrabolt looks forward to increased productivity and supply assurance. Expected business benefits include an estimated 30% to 50% increase in planner productivity, up to 30% improvement in forecast accuracy, and 30% reduction in inventory by automating forecasting, inventory, and supply planning processes.

“E2open is thrilled to grow our relationship with Nutrabolt and honored to partner together on their supply chain transformation journey,” said Greg Randolph, chief commercial officer at e2open. “We are confident that our team and connected supply chain platform will deliver meaningful value and impact to help Nutrabolt achieve their productivity, service, and performance goals.”

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market-leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company’s disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 500,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 18 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.