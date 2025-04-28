Svante and Mercer International Advance Carbon Capture Project at Alberta Pulp Mill

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Svante Technologies Inc. (Svante), a leader in carbon capture and removal technology, today announced that its joint carbon capture and storage project with Mercer International Inc. (Mercer) has advanced to the Front-end Engineering and Design Phase 2 (FEL-2). Also known as Pre-FEED, this phase involves engineering, cost estimation, and risk analysis to evaluate the project's commercial viability. Mercer is a global producer of sustainably sourced forest products, including pulp, lumber, mass timber, biomass-based green energy, and bioextractives.

The carbon capture project targets biogenic CO 2 emissions from Mercer’s Peace River pulp mill, where the biomass (fibre) is sourced from sustainably managed forests. Advancing to the Pre-FEED stage will support further development of the integrated design, cost estimates, and risk assessments—key steps toward a final investment decision and potential implementation. This milestone reflects the growing momentum for carbon capture solutions within Canada’s pulp and paper sector.

Matt Stevenson, Chief Revenue Officer at Svante, said the advancement to Pre-FEED demonstrates the company’s momentum in the pulp and paper sector. “We are thrilled to advance this project with Mercer at their Peace River mill to the pre-FEED stage. This will demonstrate the viability of our technology for the pulp and paper industry in Western Canada, enabling carbon removal at scale by working in tandem with nature and highlighting our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for an industrial future.”

Svante’s second-generation carbon capture technology is engineered for commercial-scale deployment in industrial environments such as pulp mills—settings where integration must be cost-effective, modular, and resilient to operational variability. As decarbonization efforts intensify across heavy industry, this project offers a timely opportunity to demonstrate how advanced capture systems can be applied within existing infrastructure.

At the core of Svante's solution is its structured sorbent filter system, which uses solid materials coated with metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)—nanomaterials specifically designed to selectively capture CO 2 molecules. These filters represent a meaningful evolution over earlier carbon capture systems, offering reduced energy requirements and broader industrial applicability.

Key Technical Features

Utilizing a Novel Carbon Capture Technology for Commercial Deployment, Svante's second-generation capture technology maximizes low-grade waste heat from pulp mills, reducing energy consumption and increasing cost-effectiveness. Svante’s technology also provides:

Robust Particulate Handling: Structured adsorbent filters are highly resistant to particulate fouling, ensuring consistent performance in challenging pulp mill environments.

Environmentally Responsible Design: Materials are free from toxic emissions and degradation byproducts. The company's sorbent-based filters are designed to be recyclable, minimizing environmental impact.

Rapid Response to Operational Fluctuations: Svante's rapid capture process adapts quickly to intermittent operations, eliminating the need for onsite liquid solvent storage and makeup.

Svante's rapid capture process adapts quickly to intermittent operations, eliminating the need for onsite liquid solvent storage and makeup. Compact and Modular Design: Minimizes capture plant vertical footprint and vertical visual impact, offering significant benefits for site integration.

Additional Project Highlights

Leveraging Clean Power Production from the Mercer Peace River Mill: The project's energy requirements will be met by low-carbon electricity generated onsite, with recovered waste heat further increasing the net CO 2 emissions avoided.

Sustainably Sourced Fibre: The mill sources its fibre from sustainably managed forests certified to SFI.

The mill sources its fibre from sustainably managed forests certified to SFI. Permanent and Safe CO 2 Storage Within Alberta’s Abundant Sequestration Resource: Alberta has proven, abundant geologic reservoirs—formations capable of securely storing CO 2 —supported by a government-enabled regulatory framework that includes robust permitting processes and liability management tools.

Bill Adams, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mercer International, said the collaboration with Svante reflects Mercer’s drive to lead practical climate innovation in the forest sector. “Studying carbon capture in a commercial mill setting gives us a valuable opportunity to assess its long-term potential—both for our own operations and for advancing decarbonization pathways across the industry.”

The project represents a meaningful step toward enabling industrial carbon capture in Canada’s pulp and paper sector—advancing practical climate solutions from concept to potential deployment.

