Skylo Partners With Syniverse to Implement SMS Over Satellite for Verizon

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, and Skylo Technologies, the pioneer in non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications, have collaborated to enable a simplified pathway for mobile network operators (MNOs) to introduce two-way, SMS messaging over satellite. In the breakthrough effort to launch native direct-to-device messaging for Verizon, Skylo has extended the Syniverse Evolved Mobility solution as a method for seamless integration, allowing mobile network operators like Verizon to integrate SMS over NTN with no changes in architecture, solutions, or hardware for the first time.

This collaboration demonstrates that MNOs can provide their customers with the peace of mind of SMS messaging over satellite while using the same infrastructure and technology that is in place today. Skylo first introduced emergency messaging and location sharing to Verizon customers in 2024. SMS over satellite is currently available on select Verizon devices.

Skylo utilizes dedicated, licensed Mobile Satellite Service spectrum in existing, globally allocated frequency bands to bring satellite connectivity and texting services to new markets around the world. This allows for continuous and contiguous coverage in rural and remote areas without requiring MNOs to share their valuable spectrum assets. It also avoids possible network interference that can occur when satellite and cellular networks attempt to share the same frequency band.

"Whether you're atop a mountain, miles off the coast, or reeling from an earthquake, a satellite network offers peace of mind in a time of need — but only if you can access it," said Andrew Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Syniverse. "Evolved Mobility for Messaging helps mobile network operators overcome interoperability challenges when integrating with Non-Terrestrial Networks like Skylo."

Syniverse Evolved Mobility for Messaging and Skylo use the same Diameter Protocol to integrate that MNOs are familiar with from their terrestrial network integrations. This enables safe, reliable, and scalable connectivity. Evolved Mobility for Messaging also mediates signaling to ensure network compatibility — even if home networks don’t natively support Diameter-based messaging. Plus, it can be deployed seamlessly in the cloud, so it can be scaled to manage traffic volumes while maintaining consistent service levels.

“Consumers want the peace of mind to send text messages to their friends and family at any time. Skylo enables this newfound connectivity and a sense of freedom when outside of mobile network operators’ coverage area. Our collaboration with Syniverse makes it easy for mobile network operators to extend the same technology used for terrestrial SMS to satellite communications. Skylo’s standards-based solutions go beyond the air interface to include the entire cellular ecosystem,” said Jerome Baccelli, VP Engineering & Operations at Skylo.

About Skylo

Skylo Technologies is a global Non-Terrestrial Network service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphones and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.