DXC Taps Hotwire to Elevate Global Brand Visibility and Communications Impact

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hotwire, the global communications consultancy, has been selected as the global public relations partner for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider. In this role, Hotwire will enhance DXC’s brand visibility, sharpen messaging, and lead strategic communications initiatives globally.

Hotwire will work closely with DXC to transform its global communications approach, ensuring a cohesive and compelling narrative. By leading the development and execution of strategic services—including senior counsel, executive thought leadership, and media engagement—Hotwire will help DXC amplify its message across key markets.

"Technology disruption is redefining the future at an unprecedented rate and pace. At DXC, we have a proud heritage as a trusted partner to the world’s most innovative brands, delivering solutions that drive industries forward in today's AI-powered world,” said Kaveri Camire, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at DXC. “Hotwire’s deep expertise in technology communications and ability to craft a powerful narrative makes them the ideal partner for DXC.”

“At Hotwire, we specialize in helping the world’s most innovative technology brands build influence and drive business impact,” said Heather Craft, CEO North America at Hotwire. “As AI continues to reshape industries, we are excited to work with DXC to amplify its communications strategy and showcase its leadership in AI-powered innovation. Together, we will drive strategic storytelling that highlights DXC’s impact on businesses and their customers.”

This new partnership marks a significant milestone in Hotwire’s track record of supporting global technology leaders in navigating complex communications challenges and unlocking new opportunities through strategic communications.

