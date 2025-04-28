-

Atomera Announces Agreement with Leading Capital Equipment Company to Bring Innovative Materials to Market

Cooperative development activities aim to fast-track adoption of MST® for advanced node customers

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced a strategic marketing agreement with a global leader in chip fabrication technology aimed at accelerating the adoption of Atomera’s Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) for next-generation technologies, such as AI, 5G and other advanced electronics.

Under this agreement, the two companies will work together to perfect the implementation of Atomera’s MST technology on the capital equipment provider’s cutting-edge machinery, to solve some of the critical challenges being faced in the semiconductor industry today. Contributing both their resources, the two companies will provide solutions that are both more targeted and more mature, enabling faster adoption and smoother integration into advanced node production processes. This collaboration is focused on providing customers with access to MST – a quantum-engineered advanced material – which improves yields, and shrinks chip sizes on wafers, reducing power and lowering production costs. Being able to bring solutions to market more quickly offers significant benefits to customers and the semiconductor industry as a whole.

“MST is recognized throughout the industry as a flexible, cost-effective solution for many different market segments,” said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO at Atomera. “Through this collaboration, Atomera can leverage the capital equipment company’s extensive salesforce and strong relationships with chipmakers to accelerate time to production. While Atomera’s material technology provides solutions to some of the most difficult challenges that leading edge customers are facing—it also drives the demand for our partner’s capital equipment tools, resulting in a real win-win-win situation.”

“The collaboration in materials and manufacturing equipment is critical to support the rapid semiconductor innovation in the AI era. The ability to leverage Atomera’s MST on the equipment of an industry-leading semiconductor vendor will allow for more efficient chips with minimal risk,” said Jim McGregor, Principal Analyst at TIRIAS Research. “While the collaboration will benefit everything from embedded/IOT to advanced server applications, the greatest benefit may be with the upcoming transition to Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors, also referred to as RibbonFET and Nanosheet transistors.”

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nanoscaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Rachel Yang
The Hoffman Agency
t: (360) 910-5860
rachely@hoffman.com

