New Cloud Security Alliance Certification Program Equips Professionals With Skills to Ensure Responsible and Safe Development and Management of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

SAN FRANCISCO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, has partnered with Northeastern University to develop the Trusted AI Safety Knowledge & Certification Program. This program is designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure the safe, secure, and responsible development, deployment, and management of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems.

Whether students are looking to obtain an initial certificate of knowledge or professional certification, the Trusted AI Safety Knowledge will provide avenues to both through a robust training program organized into a series of modules, each focusing on a specific aspect of AI safety, security, or responsibility, and followed by an exam. Specifically, the program covers such topics as ethical considerations, data governance, regulatory implications, cybersecurity, risk assessment, and the implementation of safety measures, providing insights into AI safety principles, risk mitigation strategies, and best practices.

“The dramatic rise of AI use across all business sectors is driving an equally dramatic shift in workforce skills, with companies increasingly seeking professionals with expertise in data analysis, data governance, AI technologies, and the ability to integrate AI into various processes,” said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance. "With 16 years of thought leadership, innovation, and global expertise, CSA is uniquely positioned to develop an AI professional certification program. Building on the success of programs like the AI Safety Initiative, we are committed to equipping professionals with the skills they need to responsibly and securely develop, deploy, and manage AI systems in an evolving landscape. We’re looking forward to advancing additional opportunities for professional development with Northeastern University.”

The self-paced coursework is designed and developed with the Northeastern University Institute for Experiential AI, with leading experts in responsible AI, and the Experiential Digital Global Education (EDGE) team, known for its cutting edge, industry-facing online learning programs. Available in the market later this year, the certification course and exam are tailored to industry learners to ensure that AI safety officers, security architects, data scientists, developers, practitioners, auditors, and governance, risk, and compliance professionals, across the organization, gain the competencies necessary to confidently perform their jobs and innovate in the age of AI.

“We have a long history of developing talent to accelerate innovation with industry. We are excited to partner with CSA in advancing AI safety technical skills, knowledge, and training for the AI-driven workforce. We look forward to educating and supporting industry leaders, enterprises, and cloud service providers to produce the responsible AI solutions the world needs,” said Ken Henderson, Chancellor and Senior Vice President for Learning, Northeastern University.

Interested in learning more about the Trusted AI Safety Knowledge Certification Program? Stop by the CSA booth at RSA (Booth S-3400 ) or register for the AI Safety Primer: Inside the Trusted AI Certification by CSA and Northeastern University webinar on May 13. Or, sign up to be a Beta tester and gain early access to the training modules as they are developed—indicate your interest and join the initiative today.

