Vector Laboratories and Spatomics Present Novel Method for Multiplexed Spatial Profiling of Glycans and Proteins at AACR

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vector Laboratories, a manufacturing partner of reagents and critical components for the development and production of life sciences tools, diagnostics, and clinical-stage biotherapeutics, in partnership with Spatomics, which specializes in developing spatial biology research tools, today presents a poster at AACR detailing a highly sensitive, multiplexed single-cell in situ analysis method that enables simultaneous detection of ten or more protein and glycan targets in the same biological sample.

The poster, “Multiplexed spatial profiling of protein and glycan expression using CFP fluor cleavable TSA fluorophores,” was authored by scientists at Spatomics and Vector Laboratories. It describes a novel platform integrating off-the-shelf antibodies and lectins for sensitive multiplexed detection, opening up new insights into complex biological systems.

Spatomics employs a multiplexing strategy centered around its patented Cleavable Fluorescent Probe (CFP™) fluorophores, which allows reiterative cycles of staining, imaging, and fluorophore cleaving. This enables sensitive, high-multiplex imaging without the use of highly complex or specialized detection systems.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to continue to improve the tools available for crucial basic research,” said Lisa V. Sellers, PhD, CEO of Vector Laboratories. “We’re proud that this approach enables the multiplexed detection of in-situ glycosylation using Vector’s lectins, which have been validated over the years by the National Center for Functional Glycomics. We look forward to ultimately applying this approach to other research areas, including cancer biology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease.”

“We are excited to join with Vector Laboratories to bring this research to the attention of the scientific community,” said Dr. Rui Zheng, CEO of Spatomics. “Our CFP Cleavable TSA fluorophore is the only commercially available fluorophore that leverages tyramide signal amplification and enables efficient removal of the fluorescent signal after staining.”

The collaboration between Vector Laboratories and Spatomics will serve basic research in three key ways:

by making comprehensive multiplexing accessible to scientists; by addressing biology questions in specific research areas where they are most effective; by developing biomarker signatures that help in understanding disease state versus normal and could also facilitate target identification.

The poster will be presented at AACR this afternoon, Central Time: Poster Section 52; Poster Board Number 17. The session title is “Late-Breaking Research: Chemistry.” Authors of the poster are Nishinki Muthumuni, Jia Guo, Dana Ashworth, Rui Zheng, Jing Zhou, Shuhui Chen, Erika Leonard, Shamali Roy, and Xiaoshan Wang.

In 2024, Vector Laboratories merged with Absolute Biotech, expanding its manufacturing and distribution footprint from multiple manufacturing sites in the US to the UK and Europe. Absolute Biotech serves customers globally with antibody reagents, kits, and services to provide annotation, validation, sequencing, engineering, and recombinant manufacturing.

About Vector Laboratories

Vector Laboratories is a reagents manufacturer and services provider, partnering with scientists to address today’s toughest biomedical challenges. Our product portfolio ranges from protein and glycan detection and visualization reagents to bioconjugation linker and dye technologies, all of which enable basic scientific discovery. Through custom products and services, including recombinant antibody engineering services, we help fuel our customers’ development of next-generation therapeutics. Vector Laboratories is building on 45+ years of expertise and an unparalleled reputation for a culture of service, proven products, and incomparable technical partnership. To learn more, visit the Vector Laboratories website.

About Spatomics

Spatomics, a spatial biology company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, specializes in developing spatial biology research tools, including CFP™ fluorophores, that enable high-plex, iterative biomarker profiling in tissue samples for research in oncology, neurobiology, and infectious diseases. Discover more at www.spatomics.com.