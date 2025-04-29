RESA Power Announces Majority Investment from Kohlberg

HOUSTON & MOUNT KISCO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RESA Power (“RESA” or ‘The Company”), a premier provider of power systems and solutions, today announced a majority investment from Kohlberg, a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm, from Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm. RESA’s management team and employee shareholders will retain a minority stake in the Company.

Founded in 2003, RESA provides comprehensive solutions to the power services industry, including mission-critical maintenance, testing, and systems integration for electrical infrastructure across North America. The Company serves a diverse base of industrial, commercial, and utility customers through its network of more than 50 service locations.

Over the past several years, RESA has expanded its service offerings into a full suite of electric power services for customers in a diverse range of end markets and use cases and accelerated its geographic growth through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The Company also instituted an Employee Ownership Program that granted equity to all employees with at least one year of service, the first of its kind in the electrical power industry. Kohlberg will leverage its 37-year track record and extensive experience investing in infrastructure services to support RESA’s next phase of growth as the Company further expands its capabilities and geographic footprint to meet the rising demand for critical power services.

Scott Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of RESA, said, "This partnership with Kohlberg marks an exciting new chapter for RESA. Kohlberg’s experience in infrastructure services makes them a natural partner as we look to scale our business and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

"RESA Power plays a vital role in keeping critical electrical infrastructure running safely and efficiently,” said Benjamin Mao, Senior Partner at Kohlberg. "We are thrilled to partner with RESA's management team to support the strong growth trajectory of the business as RESA looks to further expand its critical services to customers nationwide.”

“We believe RESA is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for power services, increasing energy usage, aging infrastructure, and the need for greater grid resiliency,” added Gus Harwood, Partner at Kohlberg. “We look forward to leveraging our platform to help RESA accelerate its growth and expand its impact.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as financial advisors and Gibson, Dunn, & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Investcorp and RESA in connection with the transaction. Harris Williams and Stifel Nicolaus & Company served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Kohlberg.

About Kohlberg

Founded in 1987, Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. The firm invests in leading healthcare and services companies characterized by strong market positions, recurring revenue streams and resilient end markets, which it identifies through rigorous thematic research grounded in its White Paper Program. Leveraging its team of investment and operating professionals, Kohlberg works with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operational excellence and create value. As of December 31, 2024, Kohlberg manages approximately $17 billion on behalf of investors globally. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

About RESA Power

RESA Power is a leading provider of electrical testing, transformer services, engineering studies, and custom equipment solutions across North America. With more than 50 locations, RESA Power helps customers across industries ensure the safety, reliability, and efficiency of their power systems. For more information, please visit www.resapower.com.