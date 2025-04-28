Atropos Health Expands Oncology MultiModal Network in the Atropos Evidence Network with Addition of Ontada

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, a leader in transforming clinical real-world data (RWD) into personalized real-world evidence (RWE) and insights, has announced a strategic collaboration with Ontada®, a McKesson business and leader in community oncology RWD, clinical education, and point-of-care technologies. This collaboration will enhance the use cases for clinicians, researchers, and healthcare leaders to design care protocols, advance precision medicine and develop new treatments in oncology.

Atropos Health’s automation tools generate evidence from a customer's own data, via the installation of GENEVA OS™ into customers' internal cloud data environment and the Atropos Evidence™ Network, the largest federated data network in healthcare with over 300 million patient records. As members run queries on the RWD in the Atropos Evidence Network, they have access to the right data for each question, evaluated by the Real-World Fitness Score®.

"The demand for high-quality data in oncology is ever present," said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and co-founder of Atropos Health. "The Atropos Evidence™ Network, which will now include Ontada’s RWD, includes benefits across the entire healthcare ecosystem. For health systems, the oncology multi-modal network contains the high quality RWD necessary to generate the RWE needed for high-stakes clinical decisions. This collaboration with Ontada will help life sciences organizations accelerate the rate at which RWE insights drive decision-making for drug discovery and development and ensure they are presented and acted upon, driving innovation and ultimately improving the lives of cancer patients."

Ontada provides unique insights into the community oncology landscape, where approximately 85% of cancer patients are treated. Its proprietary database, iKnowMed®, is sourced in part from The US Oncology Network, a leading community oncology physician network. The US Oncology Network treats more than 1.4 million cancer patients annually. Ontada’s RWD offers comprehensive insights throughout the patient journey and provides a unique view of community cancer care, representing data from more than 2.4 million patients across more than 80 tumor types.

"Ontada and Atropos Health are committed to accelerating evidence generation to drive better outcomes for patients with cancer," said Christine Davis, President of Ontada. "This collaboration will empower life sciences organizations by enhancing their evidence-generation capabilities and supporting more effective clinical decision-making that can help to improve patient care."

This collaboration comes on the heels of Atropos Health’s recent announcement of Federated Nodal Deidentification Technology. The new technology will be added to the GENEVA OS™ platform, available to all Atropos Evidence™ Network members. Longitudinal patient records provide a more complete view of a patient journey.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS™, the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improving individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expediting research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

