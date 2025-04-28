StockIQ Teams Up with Serent Capital to Scale Supply Chain Innovation

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StockIQ Technologies, a leading provider of supply chain planning software for manufacturers and distributors, today announced a strategic partnership with Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm with deep expertise in scaling technology and software businesses. The partnership will enable StockIQ to accelerate its product innovation, expand market reach, and deepen engagement with its growing customer community.

Founded in 2015, StockIQ delivers a modern, cloud-based platform purpose-built for demand forecasting, inventory planning, supplier performance, and promotion management. The company helps manufacturers and distributors reduce stockouts, improve inventory efficiency, and plan with confidence. As supply chains grow more complex amid global disruptions, shifting tariffs, and evolving customer expectations, StockIQ has become a mission-critical solution for mid-market supply chain teams

“Curtis and I founded StockIQ to help operations leaders take control of their supply chains with intuitive, powerful planning tools that make inventory and demand forecasting smarter and easier,” said Jake Latham, CEO and Co-Founder of StockIQ. “As we continue to scale, we’re committed to delivering innovations like AI-powered forecasting and price elasticity modeling to help our customers adapt to market volatility. In Serent, we’ve found a partner who not only brings the experience, expertise, and resources to support our growth—but who shares our values and belief in putting the customer first. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

By partnering with Serent, StockIQ will gain access to the firm’s dedicated Growth Team, a 25+ person group of operators who will work alongside the company to refine go-to-market strategy, invest in product scalability, and enhance customer engagement. StockIQ plans to introduce new initiatives to better connect with and support users, including community-driven programming and feature enhancements informed directly by customer feedback.

“StockIQ has built a powerful product and a loyal customer base by solving real problems for distributors and manufacturers,” said Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital. “We want to stay true to what makes StockIQ special. We’re excited to help scale what’s already working by investing in product innovation that expands the platform’s value, while also supporting the team with go-to-market expertise, customer success resources, and the build out of the executive team.”

About StockIQ

StockIQ Technologies is a modern supply chain planning suite built by industry practitioners for distributors and manufacturers. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, StockIQ delivers the tools businesses need to operate efficiently, improve forecast accuracy, and reduce inventory levels — all while maintaining exceptional customer service. The platform includes comprehensive functionality for demand forecasting, inventory and replenishment planning, supplier performance and Sales Inventory & Operations Planning. StockIQ is committed to driving measurable value and bottom-line impact for its users.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient B2B SaaS and technology companies. Since its inception, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies, providing true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.