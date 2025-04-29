BrainChip Collaborates with Chelpis-Mirle on Security Solution

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today announced that Chelpis Quantum Corp. has selected its Akida AKD1000 chips to serve as the processor for built-in post-quantum cryptographic security.

Chelpis, a chip company leading the Quantum Safe Migration ecosystem in Taiwan, is developing an M.2 card using the AKD1000 that can be inserted into targeted products to support their cryptographic security solutions. The M.2 card is based on a design from BrainChip along with an agreement to purchase a significant number of AKD1000 chips for qualification and deployment. Upon completion of this phase, Chelpis is planning to increase its commitment with additional orders for the AKD1000.

This agreement is the first step in a collaboration that is exploring the development of an AI-PQC robotic chip designed to fulfill both next-generation security and AI computing requirements. This project is a joint development effort with Chelpis partner company Mirle (2464.TW) and has been formally submitted for consideration under Taiwan’s chip innovation program. The funding aims to promote a new system-on-chip (SoC) integrating RISC-V, PQC, and NPU technologies. This SoC will specifically support manufacturing markets that emphasize a Made-in-USA strategy. Mirle plans to build autonomous quadruped robotics that mimic the movement of four-legged animals for industrial/factory environments. To enable this vision, Chelpis is exploring BrainChip’s advanced Akida™ IP to incorporate advanced visual GenAI capabilities in the proposed SoC design.

“The ability to add Edge AI security capabilities to our industrial robotics project that provides the low power data processing required is paramount to successfully achieving market validation in the robotics sector,” said Ming Chih, CEO of Chelpis. “We believe that BrainChip’s Akida is just the solution that we further need to bring our SoC to fruition. Their event-based processing and advanced models serve as a strong foundation for developing a platform for manufacturing customers looking to leverage advanced robotics in their facilities.”

“Akida’s ability to efficiently provide cyber-security acceleration with energy efficiency can help secure autonomous robotic devices,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “Akida’s innovative approach to supporting LLMs and GenAI algorithms could serve as a key contributor to Chelpis as they pursue government funding to develop their SoC and advance their industrial robotic initiatives.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits at www.brainchip.com.

About CHELPIS

CHELPIS is a technology company specializing in advanced chip design, cybersecurity, and post-quantum cryptography (PQC). As one of the leading global contributors to Quantum Safe Migration, CHELPIS actively participates in international standardization efforts, including initiatives driven by NIST and Linux PQCA, to support enterprises facing emerging cybersecurity threats in the quantum era.

CHELPIS is developing innovative chip solutions such as Zero-Trust security systems and AI-driven robotic chips built on RISC-V architecture, combining ultra-low power Neural Processing Units (NPU) with integrated PQC engines. These advanced SoC solutions serve critical application areas, including smart manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, intelligent robotics, and other high-security environments requiring robust and reliable protection.

For more information, please visit: www.chelpis.com