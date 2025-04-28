Integrated Partners Adopts RISR to Enhance Comprehensive Planning for Business Owners

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISR, a leading business owner engagement platform for financial advisors, today announced its partnership with Integrated Partners, a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving more than $21 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). This collaboration empowers Integrated Partners’ network of advisors, and its accounting and CPA partner firms, to leverage RISR’s innovative technology for advanced financial planning with holistic solutions tailored to the unique needs of business owners.

“RISR has been adopted by some of the most sophisticated firms in the industry, and after seeing the demo, it was clear—we had to make it part of our offering,” said Peter Kaplan, executive vice president, planning and insurance solutions at Integrated Partners. “As a firm specializing in serving high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families, we’re uniquely positioned to address the most complex financial planning needs. This collaboration enhances our ability to integrate tax, financial and business planning, solidifying our relationships with business owners and providing even greater value to meet their unique needs.”

The partnership will drive deeper, more comprehensive client relationships by integrating RISR’s cutting-edge tools into Integrated Partners’ advanced planning deck. RISR’s platform will equip financial professionals with the ability to consolidate critical data—from tax returns to business financials—into a single, actionable plan. This integrated approach offers business owners the clarity and strategic guidance they need during uncertain market conditions, while also simplifying the complexities of tax and financial planning.

“Top advisors are stepping up with timely, relevant guidance as business owners seek more comprehensive solutions,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “Integrated Partners is ahead of the curve with an innovative approach that blends tax planning and traditional financial services—exactly what today’s business owners need. With tax season underway and markets still volatile, now’s the time to offer proactive advice that balances short-term needs with long-term planning.”

The integration of RISR’s platform is particularly timely, as business owners continue to face uncertainty in the wake of market volatility. RISR’s tools will enable Integrated Partners’ advisors to engage more frequently and effectively with UHNW business owner clients, offering personalized insights and strategic planning to help them navigate both current challenges and long-term goals.

Integrated Partners’ strong nationwide relationships with CPA and accounting firms, combined with its comprehensive service model, enable RISR to tap into a new trove of financial professionals. By leveraging this partnership, Integrated Partners empowers these individuals to deliver proactive, all-encompassing strategies for business owners. Financial professionals interested in comprehensive planning engagement tools for business owner clients can book a demo with RISR here.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 216 advisors, 200+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.