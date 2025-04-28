EliseAI Partners with Engrain in Major Update to its Revolutionary AI-Guided Tours Product

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EliseAI, the industry’s most advanced AI automation platform for property management, today announced a strategic partnership with Engrain, the most trusted provider of interactive mapping technology for the multifamily industry. This collaboration brings a major enhancement to EliseAI’s groundbreaking AI-Guided Tours (AIGT) solution, initially launched earlier this year. Since its launch, AI-Guided Tours is now used in tens of thousands of units across the multifamily industry, transforming the self-guided touring experience for prospective renters.

AI-Guided Tours now combines EliseAI's cutting-edge AI agent technology with Engrain's interactive maps to provide a truly immersive, on-demand touring experience. With the integration of Engrain’s maps, AIGT now provides prospective renters with an intuitive wayfinding experience through EliseAI’s web application. The maps clearly showcase key amenities, points of interest, and available units throughout their self-guided tour.

Leveraging advanced cellular GPS tracking, users can effortlessly view their real-time location directly overlaid onto dynamic property maps, ensuring seamless navigation and eliminating the risk of getting lost. The maps reflect unit availability and allow renters to explore multiple floors, view photos, and access detailed apartment information as they tour.

“For property managers, this partnership represents an opportunity to optimize operational efficiency and drive better leasing outcomes,” said Brent Steiner, CEO of Engrain. “With EliseAI’s AI-Guided Tours, we are combining two powerful technologies that enhance the self-touring experience and streamline the leasing process, ultimately reducing costs and increasing leasing velocity.”

Earlier this year, EliseAI announced the launch of AIGT, its innovative self-guided touring solution. With AIGT, prospective renters can already engage in real-time, two-way conversations with EliseAI’s live AI assistant via SMS during their tours. This interactive, on-demand experience provides greater flexibility and personalization compared to traditional self-guided tours, which typically offer only one-way informational streams.

“We’re excited to partner with Engrain to elevate the self‑guided touring experience for both multifamily and single‑family operators and their prospective renters,” said Minna Song, CEO of EliseAI. “By integrating Engrain’s innovative mapping technology with our AI‑Guided Touring product, we’re delivering an experience that enhances convenience, personalization, and engagement—all while lightening the load for leasing teams.”

The integration of advanced AI and interactive mapping technologies marks a significant advancement in streamlining the leasing process. This new integration is available to EliseAI clients using AIGT at no additional cost and enables property managers and leasing agents to prioritize high-value activities such as lead nurturing and customer service by automating routine tasks, including tour scheduling and guidance.

