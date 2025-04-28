EFM to Launch New Fund with Sojitz to Advance Climate-Smart Forestry and Carbon Solutions in the United States

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EFM, a forest investment and management firm, today announced a new joint venture with Sojitz Corporation (Sojitz), through its 100% subsidiary Sojitz Corporation of America, which will establish a forestry investment fund to generate high-integrity carbon credits and promote climate-smart forest stewardship across the United States. The new entity, EFM Sojitz Management, LLC (ESM), will manage the fund and aims to raise approximately USD 200 million, with initial participation expected from Sojitz, Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. and other global investors.

Building on EFM’s proven expertise in managing more than 200,000 acres of forestland and delivering measurable climate, community, and biodiversity outcomes, this collaboration represents a significant step forward in scaling nature-based solutions to address climate change. The fund will focus on acquiring and managing forestland in climate resilient forested regions of the United States, generating returns for investors through sustainable timber production and the development of forest-based carbon credits.

“EFM’s mission is to create financial value from investments in forests alongside positive environmental and social impact,” said Bettina von Hagen, CEO of EFM. “Partnering with Sojitz allows us to expand our climate-smart forestry model, mobilize capital at scale – including in key growth markets like Japan – and provide investors with access to high-quality carbon credits that also support biodiversity, water resources, and rural jobs.”

EFM’s climate-smart approach diversifies the revenue streams from forests to include carbon credits and conservation easements alongside revenue from traditional forest products. This model supports forest management practices that restore timber stocks, increase the production of high-value wood products, generate enduring climate, community, and ecological benefits—such as salmon habitat restoration, recreational access, non-timber forest products, tribal cultural use, and improved carbon sequestration.

EFM has been at the forefront of innovative forest carbon market approaches, including implementation of the latest improvements for Improved Forest Management (IFM) projects that deliver high integrity carbon credits recognized for their co-benefits. The new fund will enable investors to benefit from EFM’s climate-smart approach, as well as receive carbon credits generated from sustainably managed forestlands.

Sojitz considers decarbonization one of the most important management issues, establishing its Energy Transformation Division in 2024 to accelerate the development of renewable energy and offset solutions. The joint venture with EFM reflects Sojitz’s commitment to advancing global climate goals through collaborative, nature-based approaches.

“We are excited to work with EFM, whose deep industry knowledge and impact-driven approach align closely with our vision for a sustainable, low-carbon future,” said Koji Aonuma, General Manager of Energy Transformation Department at Sojitz. “By combining EFM’s extensive knowledge and experience with Sojitz’s domestic and international business networks, built through its existing businesses, we aim to form a large-scale fund and create value in collaboration with a diverse range of investors, primarily Japanese companies.”

EFM will engage a diverse group of investors, particularly from Japan and other international markets, in collaboration with Sojitz. Through this effort, the partners aim to unlock new capital flows into climate-smart forestry, drive innovation in natural climate solutions, and contribute meaningfully to global sustainability objectives.

About EFM

EFM is an investment and management firm that acquires forests and implements climate-smart strategies in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. EFM creates value by combining timber production with revenues from carbon sequestration, conservation, recreation and biodiversity. EFM’s investment management business focuses on FSC-certified forests in the US, and its advisory business focuses on cutting-edge natural climate solutions opportunities globally. The firm has two decades of experience and manages more than 200,000 forestland acres and is expanding to markets where increased funding for climate benefits and ecosystem services can create a competitive advantage and deliver value to investors, local communities and the public.

Legal Disclosure

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers of the securities will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. The securities to be issued by the fund managed by EFM Sojitz Management, LLC described above have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.