Fly Alliance and Thrive Aviation Announce Luxury on Demand: The Citation Reserve Jet Card

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of the top 20 largest private jet charter companies in the U.S., Fly Alliance (#16) and Thrive Aviation (#12) combine their resources to offer one premium jet card program aimed to compete with the industry titans.

President & Co-Founder of Fly Alliance, Christopher Tasca says, “This isn’t just another Jet Card - it’s a leadership-driven product, for those who want a personal relationship with the people behind the planes, the best alternative option available." Share

The Citation Reserve Jet Card was designed for the discerning traveler who demands the newest equipment in the sky, top-tier service and guaranteed availability from two of the most emerging and disruptive companies in the industry.

President & Co-Founder of Fly Alliance, Christopher Tasca says, “This isn’t just another Jet Card – it’s a leadership-driven product, for those who want a personal relationship with the people behind the planes, the best alternative option available. Period.”

Whether you’re seeking a more flexible, personalized alternative to your current provider, or you’re ready to upgrade, this program delivers:

Guaranteed availability with just 8 hours’ notice.

Fixed, transparent hourly pricing, on the most in-demand Citation aircraft.

Access to brand-new, operator-owned aircraft: the Citation XLS, Gen 2, Latitude, Sovereign+, and Longitude.

1:1 leadership access — not call centers.

No hidden surcharges or complex structures.

Built by operators. Not just brokers.

The CEO, Thrive Aviation, Curtis Edenfield says, “Thrive Aviation and Fly Alliance represent two of the most powerful brands in private aviation today. This Jet Card isn’t just a reflection of aligned values—it’s a bold statement about the future of Jet Card memberships and strategic partnerships in the industry.”

With our partnership, we’ve created a truly seamless inventory. And if availability ever becomes a challenge, we promise you’ll fly, and we’ll back it with better equipment at the same rate.

Buy-In: $500,000.

About Fly Alliance

Founded in 2019, Fly Alliance is a leading provider of private jet travel solutions. With a focus on safety, service, and innovation, Fly Alliance offers a range of services, including charter, jet card membership, and fractional ownership. At Fly Alliance, safety is more than just a box to be checked; it’s the foundation of the company. The Fly Alliance team excels in business acumen, critical thinking, decision making, and general aviation expertise, always with a focus on the customer. This focus on personalized customer service, responsiveness and communication creates a winning combination that sets Fly Alliance a notch above its competitors. Headquartered in Providence, RI, and Orlando, FL, with operations across the world, Fly Alliance is your Ally in the Sky. https://flyalliance.com/.