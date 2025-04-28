IntelliShift Partners with Netradyne to Enhance Overall Safety and Optimize Performance

COMMACK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelliShift, the connected fleet intelligence platform for safety and operations teams, today announced a strategic partnership with Netradyne, the top provider of AI-powered camera technology, offering fleets 360° visibility across HD cameras for unmatched safety insight and full-scope coverage during all driving operations.

Announced during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Netradyne’s Driver•i solution integrates directly into IntelliShift’s existing advanced data suite, allowing users to make better-informed decisions with real-time data-driven insights.

"The future of fleet operations requires intelligent integrations, and having access to quality data in a single platform is essential to successfully managing asset costs and operator safety,” said Greg Mattes, Chief Product and Technology officer at IntelliShift. “The partnership with Netradyne will provide fleets access to the IntelliShift award winning platform along with NetraDyne’s Driver•i AI dash camera system that offers advanced features to capture and monitor good and bad driving behaviors, in one centralized system that optimizes efficiency and improves safety.”

Being one of the most underreported causes of death in the U.S., distracted driving remains the number one cause of vehicle accidents. This partnership offers a modern solution that identifies and tracks distracted driving habits like rapid acceleration, harsh braking and drifting between lanes, to analyze, evaluate and classify risk on a platform that enables managers to make meaningful changes with actionable insights.

"As fleets continue to leverage more tools, many of them are point solutions and focus on just one department’s needs,” continued Mattes. “IntelliShift is focused on helping fleet operations unify their tools. We are excited to bring the highest standard in AI-powered video safety into the IntelliShift platform and solution offering.”

In 2025, tech stack optimization continues to be a priority for organizations seeking to maximize safety, reduce costs and streamline operations. IntelliShift’s new partnership represents the company’s commitment to support fleets in optimizing efficiency, ensuring a culture of safety and to continue their mission of zero at-fault accidents.

IntelliShift focuses on more than just providing a single technology platform, with the IntelliShift Services division also providing on-site vehicle upfitting and installation services to truly unify fleet operations and ensure safety. For more information, visit www.intellishift.com.

About IntelliShift

IntelliShift is next-gen fleet intelligence made simple. Designed to solve safety and operational challenges, it is the solution that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to easily access all fleet operations data in a single platform. Leveraging 20+ years of expertise in business and hundreds of years collectively as fleet experts, IntelliShift delivers deep fleet data insights to drive better business outcomes. As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning construction, field services, utilities, and last-mile delivery markets, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment, easy integration with existing solutions, and immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics, and demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading brands, including AmeriGas, PSEG, and OnTrac.