Swissport Boost Commitment to Safety Vision With Ideagen Partnership

NOTTINGHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swissport International, a leading provider of ground services and cargo handling for the aviation sector, has announced a strategic partnership with global safety and quality software company Ideagen to accelerate their 2030 Vision of Zero Harm. This collaboration will enable Swissport to share information with governing bodies more easily to drive safety compliance.

Ideagen's combined safety, quality and risk solution will be deployed across their 279 locations worldwide. The Ideagen platform offers a comprehensive solution, encompassing everything from incident investigation to audits and inspections, to risk management.

It will provide Swissport's 62,000 strong workforce with the ability to report, monitor and manage safety incidents, audits, inspections and action plans more intuitively. Its integrated business intelligence reporting means the company will get a complete picture of their safety profile and the ways they can strengthen it across their entire portfolio.

David Clark, Global Head of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment at Swissport, said: "Ensuring the health, safety and security of our colleagues, customers and other stakeholders is our utmost priority. We are constantly looking for innovative ways to further enhance our safety culture and promote a zero-harm mindset.

"Partnering with Ideagen will enable us to have a complete global picture of our safety data and the tools to better capture, manage and analyze it, allowing us to identify areas for improvement and take proactive measures to prevent incidents from occurring."

Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks said: "We are thrilled to be supporting Swissport with their continued commitment to their zero-harm goal. We have a proud pedigree within the aviation industry of helping create safer environments for passengers, crew and ground operations.

"We are excited to be working with a company of Swissport's caliber and look forward to seeing the results their 2030 vision will bring."

Swissport will be taking advantage of some of Ideagen's most advanced software including AI enhanced data management providing the ability to bring together huge amounts of inspection data and have it automatically identify focus areas, through to mobile incident reporting for those on the frontline and translation services for international operations. Having all these functionalities in one system will enable mature risk management, connecting data from different sources to identify potential risks before incidents happen driving Swissport’s Zero Harm safety vision.

Ideagen specializes in solutions for regulatory compliance supporting organizations with quality, safety, risk management audit and secure collaboration. More than two-million people use Ideagen software daily and their 16,000 customers include 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, more than 1,000 government organizations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, nine of the top 10 accounting firms, more than 900 hospital and healthcare centers, 65% of the top 20 global food and drink brands as well as some of the leading companies in mining, construction and energy.

Clark concluded, "This partnership will not only ensure our safety performance continually improves, but it will also make our processes quicker and slicker. We are looking forward to the comprehensive benefits Ideagen's software will bring to our safety management system."

About Swissport

In 2024, Swissport International AG provided best-in-class airport ground services for some 247 million airline passengers (2023: 232 million), welcomed 5.9 million lounge guests (2023: 5.7 million), and handled roughly 5 million tons of air freight (2023: 4.7 million) at 117 air cargo centers worldwide. Several of its warehouses have been certified for pharmaceutical logistics by IATA’s CEIV Pharma and by the British MHRA. At the end of December 2024, the world's leader in airport ground services and air cargo handling, with currently around 62,000 employees, was active at 279 airports in 45 countries on six continents.

About Ideagen

Ideagen brings clarity and confidence to the safe hands and trusted voices protecting our world.

By unifying deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software we provide trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defense, manufacturing and construction.

From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, our 16,000 customers include more than 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defense corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 65% of the top 20 global food & drink companies and includes blue chip brands such as Heineken, British Airways, BAE, Aggreko, US Navy, Bank of New York and Johnson Matthey.

Headquartered in Nottingham UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, our 1800+ colleagues are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience.

For further information please visit www.ideagen.com.