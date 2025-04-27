Phixius by Nacha Expands Bank Account Validation Coverage With ValidiFI

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phixius by Nacha—a secure, peer-to-peer payment information network—announced today that ValidiFI is live on the Phixius network as an additional provider of bank account validation. Phixius now offers multiple providers of account validation, expanding the coverage of account validation data for Phixius users.

"Phixius provides the connective tissue to reach multiple account validation service providers, addressing gaps in coverage for validating U.S. bank account information," said Rob Unger, Managing Director of ACH Network Development at Nacha. "With multiple data sources, Phixius assists organizations in mitigating payment fraud, helping reduce ACH returns, and improving the quality of ACH transactions.”

“This partnership with Phixius enhances the distribution of ValidiFI's account validation solutions,” said John Gordon, CEO of ValidiFI. “Our offerings provide extensive coverage of bank accounts, combined with intelligence to identify fraud and assess risk."

With this new integration with ValidiFI, Phixius is enhancing its value proposition to users to:

Validate bank account information in the United States instantaneously.

Mitigate payment risk when sending and receiving payments to new accounts.

Comply with the Nacha Operating Rules & Guidelines, including the requirement to validate account information for Internet-initiated ACH debits (WEB debits).

Phixius streamlines the validation process by:

Allowing users to access multiple data sources through a single, standard API gateway.

Enabling connectivity to multiple data sources without centralized data aggregation.

Maintaining strong data security practices through SOC 2 Type 2 certification for security, confidentiality, and privacy.

To learn more about Phixius and schedule a free demo, visit Phixius.org.

Attendees at Smarter Faster Payments, taking place in New Orleans April 27 to 30, can stop by the Nacha Booth No. 844 or the ValidiFI booth No. 913 to learn more about the partnership and get a demo.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About ValidiFI

ValidiFI is the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence. Leveraging the Omni Platform, ValidiFI empowers organizations and financial institutions with actionable insights to help validate bank accounts, detect fraud, and assess credit risk. By analyzing the intricate connections between bank accounts, consumers, and payment performance, ValidiFI offers a more comprehensive view. ValidiFI serves as a trusted partner, unlocking the power of predictive bank account and payment intelligence through credentialled and non-credentialed solutions, enabling more confident transactions. For more information, visit validifi.com.