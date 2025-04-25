PwC Strategy& Releases Report at IVI RMA Congress Showing Potential of Assisted Reproductive Technology to Mitigate Economic Impact of Demographic Changes in the U.S.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the 11th International IVI RMA Congress, hosted by IVI RMA, the world’s leading reproductive medicine group with 200+ Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics in 15 countries and 22 labs across North America, PwC Strategy& released a report that analyzes the impact of aging populations and sustained low birth rates on economic and social dynamics in the United States and other countries. With fertility rates well below replacement levels and the average age of first-time parents rising, the report, “Shaping the Future: Socioeconomic Challenges and Opportunities in Aging Societies,” points to fertility medicine as a key lever for supporting social and economic sustainability.

The report shows that 26 U.S. states could register negative GDP per capita growth as early as 2050, with cumulative impact reaching $162.3 billion between 2050 and 2100. In the U.S., just three percent of births currently result from ART, which encompasses a range of techniques including vitro fertilization (IVF).

However, the U.S. could boost annual births by nearly 290,000 and delay population decline by nearly a decade if it aligned its ART utilization levels comparable with other countries such as Spain, where 11 percent of births occur as a result of reproductive medicine.

“Reproductive medicine is no longer just a clinical discipline—it is a matter of social and demographic resilience and an essential demographic tool to reverse the decline in the birth rate,” said Prof. Antonio Pellicer, Executive Chairman of IVI RMA Global. “It is essential for public policies to incorporate fertility as a strategic priority, guaranteeing safe and agile access to reproductive medicine and promoting awareness and reproductive health education, to ensure future economic sustainability.”

More than 1,400 experts in fertility and related disciplines from over 58 countries are currently being hosted by IVI RMA at the 11th International Congress to learn about the latest scientific advances, clinical innovations, and emerging lines of research in reproductive medicine.

Key U.S. takeaways from the report:

Annual population growth is expected to decline significantly from 2 million in 2023 to 500,000 in 2100, leading to reduced economic growth and increased pressure on healthcare systems and pensions

At 1.6 children per woman, fertility rates fall short of the 2.1 replacement level

Since 1990, the average age of women at the birth of their first child has risen from 24 to 27, which will continue to put pressure on fertility rates as female fertility drops sharply with age

By 2050, public expenditure on pensions and public health will rise by $751 billion (+3.8 percentage points of GDP), stressing the financial system

“As the age of maternity and paternity is delayed, assisted reproductive techniques become essential to reverse negative demographic trends, and enable more people to become parents in a changing society,” added Javier Sanchez Prieto, CEO of IVI RMA Global. “As a pioneer and leader in fertility medicine, IVI RMA is committed to delivering innovations that increase the safety, accessibility and success of assisted reproductive technology to help solve this global challenge.”

Download the full report:

Shaping the Future: Socioeconomic Challenges and Opportunities in Aging Societies

About IVI RMA

With more than 5,100 people across 200+ ART clinics in 15 countries, IVI RMA is the world’s largest fertility-focused medical group, combining scientific leadership, proprietary technology, and a human-centered care model. The group sees more than 115,000 patients per year, performing 180,000 annual treatments. With over 1,800 scientific publications, IVI RMA has shaped many of the key breakthroughs in reproductive medicine over the past 25 years.

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates (CA, CO, FL, NJ, PA, TX, WA), Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 22 IVF laboratories and has helped women achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward.

Learn more at ivirma.com and rmanetwork.com.