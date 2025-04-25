Infogain and FirstHive Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Customer Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstHive, industry-leading data activation and AI-powered Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions, and Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in digital customer experience engineering, today announced a strategic partnership to co-create innovative customer experience solutions for enterprises.

The partnership will combine Infogain’s expertise in digital transformation and product engineering with FirstHive’s AI-decision intelligence capabilities with its CDP technology. This collaboration aims to empower large enterprises with customer data platforms that enhance user experiences at every stage of the buyer journey.

Leveraging FirstHive’s advanced AI and machine learning-driven predictive analytics and recommendation engine, Infogain empowers businesses to unlock hyper-personalized user experiences. This innovative solution enables brands to anticipate customer needs, optimize engagement strategies, and drive measurable increases in customer satisfaction and retention, positioning them for long-term success in today’s data-driven marketplace.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Infogain as we accelerate adoption of next-generation, AI-powered customer experience solutions." said Aditya Bhamidipaty, FirstHive's CEO and Founder. "Customer-centricity remains the cornerstone of FirstHive's mission. This collaboration merges our cutting-edge CDP technology with Infogain's world-class product engineering capabilities, enabling businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences with attributable ROI at scale."

“FirstHive represents a significant step in Infogain’s mission to integrate AI into our customers' revenue-generating systems,” said Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Infogain. “By leveraging FirstHive’s proprietary recommendation engine, we will help businesses navigate shifts in user behavior and deliver hyper-personalized experiences.”

FirstHive’s algorithms integrate customer data from multiple touchpoints, creating comprehensive customer identities. This enables marketers to make informed decisions, resulting in more effective campaigns that resonate with consumers, leading to increased engagement and sales. To schedule a demo with our experts at https://firsthive.com/demo.

About Infogain

Infogain is a leader in digital customer experience engineering based in Silicon Valley. Infogain engineers business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. It accelerates experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence.

Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

About FirstHive

FirstHive, an AI-powered Customer Data Platform (CDP), enables businesses to construct unique customer identities by aggregating and harmonizing data from diverse sources, including CRM, Web/Mobile, customer care, CDWs, ad networks and customer care. Engineered for enterprise marketing and data teams, FirstHive utilizes cutting-edge AI to transform campaign orchestration, boosting marketing ROI through intelligent insights and precision. Designed with a privacy-first approach, FirstHive is GDPR-compliant and provides a sophisticated customer data foundation for enterprises. For more information, visit www.firsthive.com.