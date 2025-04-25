Expedibox Partners With Virtual.com to Join the Virtual Network

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedibox, a leading Canadian smart locker provider, and Virtual.com, a premier transportation technology and pudo (pick up and drop off) network, are excited to announce a strategic partnership with Expedibox joining Virtual Network, North America’s largest and fastest-growing Carrier-Agnostic Infrastructure for Last-Mile Logistics. The initiative will deploy over 1,700 locker locations across Canada within the next 12 months, enabling carriers and local businesses to access shared, scalable infrastructure for deliveries, returns, and pickups.

This Virtual Network of open-access locker and pudo (pick up and drop off) locations is designed to solve one of the last-mile industry’s biggest challenges — accessibility and efficiency at scale. By combining Expedibox’s existing locker network with Virtual.com’s pudo (pick up and drop off) network and logistics tools, the collaboration offers couriers, retailers, and local businesses a fast, secure and low-cost way to expand delivery and return capabilities with zero infrastructure investment.

“This partnership with Virtual.com represents a major step forward in our mission to simplify and secure last-mile logistics across Canada. By joining the Virtual Network, we are not just expanding our footprint — we are building the infrastructure of the future for a more open, collaborative and efficient parcel ecosystem,” said Francis Campbell, CEO of Expedibox.

Key Highlights of Virtual Network:

1,700 lockers planned across Canada to scale out through 2026

Virtual Network is a general, fully carrier agnostic network

Expedibox offers customizable locker configurations designed to support residential, commercial, and public access environments.

Expedibox ensures carrier and client satisfaction with market-leading uptime, high quality parcel lockers and high end bilingual tech support

Virtual Network couriers and partners gain instant access to new and existing Expedibox locker locations

This initiative also opens the door for retailers and logistics partners to join Virtual network, quickly expanding their reach without the operational overhead of stand alone locker systems.

“With Expedibox joining Virtual Network, partners will benefit from their existing locker footprint and 2025 expansion plan,” said Virtual.com’s CEO Jonathan Spence. “Expedibox will benefit from Virtual Network software solutions, network footprint, carrier partners and additional revenue streams.”

The deployment of in production Expedibox locker locations is scheduled for Q2 2025, with national expansion planned throughout 2025. Locations are being selected based upon data analysis by Virtual and Expedibox to carefully select sites with the fastest ROI.

About Expedibox

Expedibox is a leading Canadian provider of smart parcel lockers. With over 600 active locations and 150,000 users, Expedibox simplifies last-mile logistics for residential, commercial, and public spaces. Its turnkey hardware and software solutions are trusted by major developers, property managers, and delivery networks across Canada.

About Virtual.com

Virtual Network is a next-generation agnostic logistics platform, connecting local couriers, national retailers, and e-commerce operations with scalable delivery solutions. Its platform offers smart routing, decision-free optimization, and integrated tech for the future of logistics.