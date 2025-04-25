Veza Identity Security Solutions Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veza, the identity security platform, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider that helps organizations minimize risk. Through this partnership, GuidePoint customers can now enhance their identity security strategies using Veza’s cutting-edge platform—offering deep visibility and intelligence into access permissions and modern identity infrastructure across cloud and on-premises environments.

Veza’s identity security platform enables organizations to manage and secure access to data, applications, and systems through an industry-first approach with the Veza Access Graph. The Veza Identity Partner Program (VIPP) equips partners like GuidePoint Security with technical training, financial incentives, and go-to-market support to deliver meaningful results. By combining Veza’s innovation with GuidePoint’s trusted expertise, the partnership helps customers reduce identity risk and simplify compliance in today’s complex IT environments. According to CrowdStrike, 80% of cyberattacks now involve identity-based attack methods—underscoring the urgent need for modern identity security.

“The identity security landscape is becoming increasingly complex as organizations manage access across SaaS, cloud, and hybrid environments,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP of Vendor Management at GuidePoint Security. “Veza’s comprehensive approach to identity security—combined with the enablement support of the Veza Identity Partner Program—empowers us to deliver impactful outcomes that help organizations strengthen their security posture, simplify compliance, and gain deeper visibility into access permissions.”

“Identity is the number one battleground in security, and businesses need trusted partners to help them navigate today’s challenges,” said Tom Barsi, SVP of Ecosystems at Veza. “We are thrilled to welcome GuidePoint Security into the Veza Identity Partner Program, where they will leverage the Veza unified identity security platform and play a key role in helping organizations address their identity security initiatives.”

About Veza

Veza is the leader in identity security, helping organizations secure access across the enterprise. Veza’s Access Platform goes beyond identity governance and administration (IGA) tools to visualize, monitor, and control entitlements so that organizations can stay compliant, achieve least privilege, and de-risk the breach. Global enterprises like Wynn Resorts, Expedia, and Blackstone trust Veza to manage identity security use cases, including privileged access monitoring, non-human identity (NHI) security, access entitlement management, data system access, SaaS access security, IAM hygiene, identity security posture management (ISPM), and next-generation IGA. Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, and is funded by Accel, Bain Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Google Ventures (GV), Norwest Venture Partners, and True Ventures. Visit us at www.veza.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled more than a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.