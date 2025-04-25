Lubrizol Enters Nutraceutical Ingredient Distribution Partnership with Palmer Holland Inc. to Expand U.S. Reach

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lubrizol has secured a distribution partnership with Palmer Holland, Inc. to expand availability of our innovative ingredient solutions for the nutraceutical, dietary supplement, food and beverage market segments across the Northeastern US region.

The agreement will help meet a growing demand for Lubrizol’s core technology, microencapsulation, which optimizes ingredient delivery and bioavailability, making nutraceutical products both effective and enjoyable. This technological value is reflected in our portfolio of nutraceutical branded ingredients, including LIPOFER™ Iron microcapsules, MAGSHAPE™ Magnesium microcapsules, ZINCNOVA™ Zinc microcapsules, CURCUSHINE™ Curcumin microcapsules, NEWCAFF™ Caffeine Microcapsules, LIPOPHYTOL™ Phytosterol microcapsules, and LIPOCAL™ Calcium microcapsules, all manufactured in Europe.

“Recent clinical and consumer studies have affirmed the benefits of our microencapsulation technology in relation to taste and sensorial profile along with absorption and bioavailability for our products, LIPOFER™ and MAGSHAPE™. We are excited to deliver our innovation to more consumers,” said Ricardo Pereira, Senior Director, Regional Business at Lubrizol. “Our new partnership with Palmer Holland expands our reach, enabling our customers to create their next generation of innovation.”

“Lubrizol’s value proposition and focus on quality and aligns well with Palmer Holland’s mission to source branded ingredients designed to meet the needs of tomorrow,” said Bret Horace, Palmer Holland’s Vice President – Consumer & Life Sciences. “With this partnership, we are addressing the needs of our customers by offering a best-in-class solution to assist in the creation of healthier, better-tasting nutraceutical products.”

About The Lubrizol Corporation

Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with over 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and over 7,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

About Palmer Holland

Established in 1925, today Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with 40+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States. We are a private, employee-owned company which allows us greater flexibility in the marketplace and a dedicated platform for long-term success. This flexibility enables us to provide our customers and principals with the most effective and efficient solutions. Our partners are rooted in the areas of Agriculture, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers), Health & Nutrition, Lubricants, and Plastics. For more information about Palmer Holland, please visit our website at www.palmerholland.com.