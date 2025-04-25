Phixius by Nacha Announces Collaboration With Kinexys by J.P. Morgan to Enhance Account Validation Capabilities

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phixius by Nacha (Phixius) — a secure, peer-to-peer payment information network — today announces a strategic collaboration with Kinexys Liink, the world’s first bank-led peer-to-peer data sharing network, part of Kinexys by J.P. Morgan. This collaboration establishes information exchanges between the two payment information networks, enhancing account validation coverage for financial institutions, fintechs and corporations.

As part of the symbiotic relationship, Phixius will serve as Kinexys Liink’s key U.S. payment information network Responder, enabling near real-time validation of domestic bank account data. In turn, Phixius participants will gain access to Kinexys Liink application Confirm’s global account validation capabilities, expanding the reach and utility of the Phixius network.

“Phixius’ collaboration with Kinexys Liink offers a unique opportunity to facilitate collaboration across respective networks,” said Rob Unger, Managing Director of ACH Network Development at Nacha. “Kinexys Liink and Phixius customers can benefit by validation services using data provided by either network, helping to mitigate payment fraud and reduce potential ACH returns.”

“We are committed to enhancing the provision of secure, efficient data connectivity to address industry challenges and innovation opportunities,” said Gloria Wan, General Manager, Kinexys Liink at Kinexys by J.P. Morgan. “Through the collaboration with Phixius by Nacha, we look forward to expanding the reach of Kinexys Liink to further strengthen account validation and cross-border payment infrastructure globally.”

Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, the firm’s blockchain business unit, builds scalable solutions alongside clients and creates ecosystems that could reimagine traditional business models to transform the way information, money and assets move. Kinexys Liink established the payment rail-agnostic, blockchain-based information exchange network designed to facilitate frictionless and secure payment-related information exchange while maintaining the three fundamental properties of information sharing: sovereignty, security and privacy. Through its Confirm application, Kinexys Liink enables near real-time global validation of bank account ownership, status and transactions, helping reduce payment errors, mitigate fraud risk and improve operational efficiency in international payments.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.