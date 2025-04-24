Farmers Edge Laboratories and Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc. Partner to Expand Soil Testing Solutions Across Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers Edge™, a premier agricultural technology provider, has partnered with Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc. to bring high-quality soil testing solutions to more growers, agronomists and ag businesses across Canada. As the exclusive sales representatives for Farmers Edge Laboratories in Canada, Taurus Agricultural Marketing will expand access to high-quality lab services with industry-leading turnaround times and insights tailored for agricultural decision-making.

A trusted name in Canadian agriculture since 2001, Taurus has built strong relationships with ag retailers, consultants, and growers by delivering advanced fertility products and soil health technologies. This partnership enhances its offering with soil chemistry testing, tissue analysis, and deeper soil health diagnostics to support better decision-making on the farm.

“With the support of Farmers Edge Laboratories, we’re now able to offer a more comprehensive agronomic toolkit. Its soil testing expertise and laboratory precision provide our customers with the timely, data-driven insights they need to make informed decisions and drive productivity,” says Craig Davidson, President of Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc.

“This partnership gives agronomists and ag retailers direct access to trusted lab support enabling faster, more-informed decisions,” said Vibhore Arora, CEO of Farmers Edge. “Together with Taurus, we’re streamlining how high-quality insights reach the field, helping our clients act with greater confidence and drive better results.”

Farmers Edge Laboratories and Taurus share a commitment to advancing agronomy through innovation and precision. After launching Trace Genomics and DNA biology testing in Canada, Taurus began working with Farmers Edge Laboratories to process chemistry samples—quickly recognizing the value of a partner that delivers consistently fast and accurate results.

“We believe this collaboration will be a strong fit for progressive retailers, agronomists, and consultants looking for trusted partners in fertility and soil health,” adds Davidson. “With our deep experience in this space and the proven performance of the Farmers Edge Lab team, we’re excited about the value this will bring to our industry.”

To learn more about Farmers Edge Laboratories and opportunities to pre-book soil testing for fall, visit farmersedgelabs.com.

About Taurus Agricultural Marketing

Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc. is The Fertility Company. Since 2001, Taurus has helped progressive growers and ag retailers across Canada make better fertility decisions—backed by data, driven by science, and focused on results.

With a focus on seed, soil, and plant fertility through integrated lab analytics, nitrogen management, biological inoculants, granular fertility, primers, and foliars—their portfolio supports the entire crop cycle. Taurus delivers proven tools and technologies that drive efficiency, maximize productivity, and improve return on investment. With 24 years of agronomic leadership, Taurus is the trusted name in fertility from seedling to senescence.

More information can be found at www.taurus.ag.

About Farmers Edge Laboratories

Farmers Edge Laboratories, a division of Farmers Edge Inc, delivers high-quality, high-throughput soil and plant tissue analysis for the agriculture industry. With dedicated facilities in Canada and the U.S., the lab provides fast turnaround times, precision analysis, and integration-ready results for ag retailers, agronomists, growers, and enterprise partners. As part of Farmers Edge—a premier provider of agricultural technology with operations in North America, Brazil, and India—the lab supports a broader strategy to enable digital services across agriculture through reliable data and scalable infrastructure.

For more information, visit farmersedgelabs.com.

For more information on Farmers Edge, visit FarmersEdge.ca.