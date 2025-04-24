AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Argo Group International Holdings, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Inc. (Argo Group) (headquartered in New York, NY). In addition, AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of its operating subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term IRs of Argo Group US, Inc. (headquartered in New York, NY). (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings [ratings].)

The ratings reflect Argo Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The revision of the outlooks to stable from positive is due to continued earnings weakness and material deviation of results from management’s projections. Although Argo Group’s management team is taking corrective actions to improve the operating performance of the organization, its run-off lines of business continued to generate sizeable losses, which have offset more profitable results of ongoing lines of business. AM Best expects that improvement measures implemented by Argo Group’s management will gradually lead to stronger underwriting earnings; however, it is unclear how long the adverse impact of the run-off operations will continue to pressure the overall results.

The balance sheet strength is supported by the organization’s very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization as measured by Best Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). In 2024, Argo Group benefited from a $500 million capital contribution from its parent, Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. Higher capital has resulted in improved BCAR scores and has provided sufficient support for the growth of ongoing operations and the reserve-strengthening needs of the run-off blocks.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to stable from positive for Argo Group International Holdings, Inc.’s operating subsidiaries:

Argo Re Ltd.

Argonaut Great Central Insurance Company

Argonaut Insurance Company

Argonaut-Midwest Insurance Company

ARIS Title Insurance Corporation

Colony Insurance Company

Peleus Insurance Company

Colony Specialty Insurance Company

Rockwood Casualty Insurance Company

Somerset Casualty Insurance Company

The following indicative Long-Term IRs available under various shelf registrations have been affirmed with outlooks revised to stable from positive:

Argo Group International Holdings, Inc.—

-- “bbb-” (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bb+” (Fair) on subordinated debt

-- “bb” (Fair) on preferred stock

Argo Group US, Inc.—

-- “bbb-” (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bb+” (Fair) on subordinated debt

Argo Group Statutory Trust—

-- “bb” (Fair) on preferred stock

The following Long-Term IR has been affirmed with an outlook revised to stable from positive:

Argo Group US, Inc. —

-- “bbb-” (Good) on $143.75 million 6.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2042

