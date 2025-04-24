Lincoln Property Company Announces New Retail Center at Mixed-Use Development in Alpharetta, Georgia

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”), a global full-service real estate firm, has announced plans for a new 43,700-square-foot community retail center in the highly sought after suburb of Alpharetta, Georgia. The project will be located at The Gathering – Alpharetta (“The Gathering”), a vibrant mixed-use community situated less than a mile from downtown Alpharetta and Avalon. Site construction has commenced and vertical construction for the retail project is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2025, with full delivery anticipated during Q4 2026.

The retail development, known as The Shoppes at The Gathering, will include seven buildings, ranging from 4,225 to 8,400 square feet, which can accommodate single or multiple retailers. The project is inspired by the casual architectural elegance found in Napa Valley, setting it apart from other mixed-use communities in Alpharetta. The combination of striking design and high visibility along Haynes Bridge Road, paired with an activated outdoor gathering lawn ideal for hosting events and live music, will create a convenient, sought-after destination for North Fulton County residents to enjoy and connect.

"Alpharetta has become Atlanta’s most desirable suburban town with a growing population that is poised to benefit from The Shoppes at The Gathering,” said Tony Bartlett, Executive Vice President and Atlanta Market Leader for Lincoln. “The development’s proximity to downtown Alpharetta offers walkability in a traditionally suburban market and will help us curate the development and attract best-in-class local and national retailers and eateries looking to expand their footprint or enter this growing market."

The residential component for The Gathering is well underway by Brock Built and offers single-family homes and townhomes with access to a robust collection of amenities, including a community garden, green spaces, and the Alpha Loop, a multi-use path that provides connectivity to Downtown Alpharetta, Avalon, Northwinds, and the Big Creek Greenway. Lincoln’s new retail center will bolster the community’s amenities by providing a diverse selection of dining, entertainment, and service options that will seamlessly integrate with the Alpha Loop, creating a dynamic and walkable environment for residents and visitors alike.

Adam Brock of Brock Built added, "The addition of high-quality retail, which will be developed and managed by Lincoln, brings another valuable amenity to our community and, most notably, strengthens the value of The Gathering. Homeowners and prospective buyers want a connected, amenity-rich community, and having walkable retail right outside their front door makes this one of the most desirable places to live in Alpharetta."

Leasing for The Shoppes at The Gathering will be handled by Franklin Street and Centennial.

