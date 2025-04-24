WEX Signs 10-Year Extension with Enterprise Fleet Management

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, announced a 10-year extension of its relationship with global fleet solutions provider, Enterprise Fleet Management, an affiliate of Enterprise Mobility. The agreement extends the decades-long partnership with WEX that dates back to 1993. WEX will continue to deliver fuel cards to Enterprise Fleet Management customers upon signup to help them monitor and control fuel-related activities and expenses.

"WEX's 32-year partnership with Enterprise demonstrates growth and mutual trust between two industry leaders," said Brian Fournier, Americas Senior Vice President & General Manager, Mobility, WEX. "As part of the comprehensive solutions that Enterprise Fleet Management provides, they continue to utilize WEX to meet the demands of a changing industry. We greatly value their partnership and are pleased to extend it for the next decade.”

The partnership began in April 1993, by utilizing WEX’s innovative fuel card solutions. Over the decades, Enterprise Mobility has grown into the world’s largest fleet operator. Today, WEX fuel cards power a significant portion of Enterprise Mobility’s operations, including car rental, truck rental, and fleet management.

Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 60 locations, providing local hands-on account management and supporting a fleet of over 900,000 managed vehicles for companies, government agencies, and other organizations across the United States and Canada.

“Our commitment to delivering world-class service and creating value for our customers through customized fleet strategies is who we are," said Dain Giesie, Vice President of Business Development, Enterprise Fleet Management. "And as a company that places customers and employees at the center of every decision we make, we are pleased to continue our partnership with WEX, a company with a proven history of the same commitment. Our shared service-oriented culture coupled with a commitment to the future, will undoubtedly pave the way for new and innovative solutions for our clients in the years ahead.”

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility, and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

About Enterprise Fleet Management

Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 60 fully staffed offices in the U.S. and Canada, and, together with its affiliate Enterprise Mobility, are leading providers of mobility solutions. Enterprise Fleet Management offers comprehensive fleet management services for companies, government agencies and organizations with fleets. Dedicated local hands-on account management teams provide personalized fleet solutions, tailored to client’s business priorities, understanding local market dynamics, financial impact, productivity needs, and brand image. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands with a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories.

