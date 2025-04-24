NWN, AI OWL, Khan Academy and Intel Partner to Transform AI Learning Opportunities for Students Across Ohio

BOSTON & OHIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN, the leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions, together with AI OWL, Khan Academy and Intel, today unveiled the launch of Ohio’s AI Education Network. The program aims to enhance AI education in Ohio by establishing technology labs in K-12 and higher education institutions, providing students with hands-on opportunities to develop essential AI skills.

"Ohio stands at the forefront of AI education," said Trace Johnson, Co-Founder of AI OWL. "With the launch of the AI Education Network, we’re not just preparing students for the future, we're shaping it. By building a dynamic ecosystem of education, training, and industry collaboration, we’re equipping the next generation with the skills and opportunities to drive innovation and make a lasting impact in their communities."

The launch comes on the heels of the introduction of Ohio’s AI in Education Coalition. Launched and previously led by Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) during his tenure as Ohio’s lieutenant governor, the program is developing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the state’s education system is prepared for and can help lead the AI revolution.

The first AI-powered education labs from the network are live at Tipp City Schools, a K-12 public school district supporting roughly 2,400 students, and Hocking College, a public community college in Nelsonville, Ohio.

At each lab, students receive an advanced AI curriculum through Intel’s Digital Readiness program which AI OWL customizes for schools. The labs also leverage Khanmigo, an AI-powered personal tutor for students and teaching assistant for educators, from nonprofit Khan Academy. NWN provides each institution with AI solutions to power the labs, including Intel-based AI PCs, cybersecurity tools, intelligent network connectivity and cloud services.

The network is on track to establish a vast array of labs across Ohio by 2028, engaging a significant portion of the state's educational institutions and setting an ambitious new benchmark for tech-driven education. Additionally, AI OWL will continue actively hiring program graduates as developers who will mentor and support the schools where they graduated.

"The AI Education Network addresses the pressing need to prepare and train the next generation for an AI-driven future," said Jim Sullivan, President and CEO, NWN. "With Ohio's innovative policies and our collaborations with industry leaders, NWN is poised to bridge the gap between potential and practical application, offering students hands-on experience with AI technology."

To learn more about the AI Lab Ecosystem, visit https://nwn.ai/ai-ohio.

