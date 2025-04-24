Modern Treasury Taps Blankfactor to Scale Enterprise Implementation Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury, the payment operations platform for the Instant Economy, today announced its partnership with Blankfactor. The U.S.-based IT services consulting firm and subsidiary of Globant specializes in Payments, Banking, and Capital Markets. This partnership builds upon an existing collaboration and will strengthen Modern Treasury's professional services offering, particularly for enterprise customers requiring specialized technical resources.

"Partnering with Blankfactor helped us to scale our professional services motion quickly, especially as we grow our enterprise customer base, which often requires high-touch technical resources." - Preet Narisetty, Head of Customer Success, Modern Treasury Share

Blankfactor specializes in delivering product and data engineering expertise with a proven track record across the Financial Services industry. The company brings deep technical knowledge in payment systems integration and infrastructure. Modern Treasury’s software automates, tracks, and reconciles payments in real-time, delivering financial transparency at scale.

Modern Treasury’s strong track record in modernizing payment systems, combined with Blankfactor’s technical expertise, allows enterprise customers with complex needs—like specialized payment rails or legacy systems—to move faster and benefit from a more robust professional services experience.

"Partnering with Blankfactor helped us to scale our professional services motion quickly, especially as we grow our enterprise customer base, which often requires high-touch technical resources," said Preet Narisetty, Head of Customer Success at Modern Treasury. "We handle new implementations in-house so we can turn what we learn into product improvements. For repeat integrations, Blankfactor acts as an extension of our technical team, helping us build a scalable, repeatable process, translating to increased efficiency and faster time to market for our customers.”

"We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with Modern Treasury, helping them bring streamlined payment operations to companies of all sizes," said Joe Aglio, Chief Revenue Officer of Blankfactor. "Our combined expertise delivers significant efficiencies and ROI for clients navigating complex payment ecosystems. We're happy to lend our technical knowledge to a company that has been entrenched in the payment operations world and understands the ins and outs of a complicated tech stack."

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury is the leading payment operations platform built for the Instant Economy. It helps customers build their best business with faster payments, smarter workflows, and real-time visibility—all powered by AI. The payment operations platform and best-in-class developer tools help companies move, track, and reconcile money in real-time. Founded in 2018, San Francisco-based Modern Treasury serves leading companies across broad sectors of the economy.

About Blankfactor

Blankfactor is a U.S.-based IT services consulting firm specialized in delivering product and data engineering expertise in Payments, Banking, and Capital Markets. As a subsidiary of Globant, Blankfactor combines deep industry knowledge with technological innovation to help financial services organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys.