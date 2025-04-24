NextGen Healthcare Helping McCall Behavioral Health Network Increase Efficiency and Integration Across Connecticut

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/TORRINGTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McCall Behavioral Health Network (McCall), one of Connecticut’s leading non-profit providers of mental health and substance use disorder treatment, has adopted NextGen Healthcare as its technology partner. The NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) and NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management) are providing an integrated platform to support McCall’s 23 facilities and community outreach programs throughout the region.

As a non-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality of whole person, integrated care for everyone we serve, we meticulously evaluated healthcare technology partners to ensure both cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency. Share

McCall is driven by a mission to care for the whole person, offering compassionate, person-centered services that address substance use, mental health, and overall wellness. From prevention and treatment to recovery support and primary care, McCall is there for individuals of all ages and families across Connecticut, regardless of their financial circumstances. With NextGen Healthcare technology now enhancing connectivity across McCall’s 23 sites, care teams are better equipped to coordinate services, improve access, and help individuals and families heal, grow, and move forward with resilience and hope.

Today, NextGen Virtual Visits™ are facilitating telehealth visits and the NextGen® PxP Portal allows clients to securely make appointments, request prescription refills, and otherwise engage with their care online. NextGen® Mobile Pro improves provider efficiency by allowing them to access client records and charts from their mobile devices. NextGen® Financial Analytics has streamlined and improved McCall's reporting processes. NextGen® Population Health Solutions empowers clinicians to extract actionable insights from data, further enhancing their ability to optimize care delivery.

“As a non-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality of whole person, integrated care for everyone we serve, we meticulously evaluated healthcare technology partners to ensure both cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency,” said Maria Coutant Skinner, LCSW, President and Chief Executive Officer, McCall Behavioral Health Network. “NextGen Healthcare’s intuitive solutions now live across our full continuum of care and reinforce our mission by optimizing the time our staff spend directly caring for people and supporting better healthcare outcomes.”

“McCall Behavioral Health Network is a leader in whole-person care,” said David Sides, Chief Executive Officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We are delighted that solutions from NextGen Healthcare are enabling the organization to achieve greater efficiency, freeing staff to focus on community needs.”

Click here to learn more about NextGen Healthcare’s award-winning integrated care solutions.

About McCall Behavioral Health Network

Serving families and individuals of all ages across western Connecticut for 50+ years, McCall Behavioral Health Network is operating proof of the power of connection. We’re a diverse network of experienced, specialized, and highly trained behavioral healthcare professionals. Equally important, we’re passionate and compassionate people who are committed to helping individuals, families and communities access resources, overcome adversity, build resilience, and achieve wellness. A network that heals. A community who cares. That’s McCall Behavioral Health Network. www.mccallbhn.org.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.