American Cancer Society and Besitos Join Forces to Fight Cancer Through Mobile Gaming

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Cancer Society (ACS) is thrilled to announce an innovative partnership with Besitos, a leading gaming company, to merge entertainment with philanthropy. Through the KaskKick app, gamers are rewarded for playing mobile games, which in turn triggers a matching donation to ACS. This means gamers can make a real difference in the fight against cancer all while having fun.

“We are excited to partner with Besitos to engage a new audience in a new way and bring even greater hope to cancer patients and their families,” said ACS Florida Vice President, Wendy Johnson. “This partnership empowers gamers to turn their passion for mobile gaming into a force for good; helping to end cancer as we know it.”

Mobile gaming is a booming industry, with a market cap expected to reach $60 billion by 2032, and more than 155 million gamers in the United States alone, 85% of whom are Gen Z. By leveraging the surging popularity of the mobile gaming market, our partnership bridges the joy of gaming with the generosity of giving, creating a seamless way for people to join the fight against cancer.

“We’re honored to work with the American Cancer Society to offer gamers a chance to give back while doing what they love,” said Besitos, Co-founder and Chairman, Vishal Mahtani. “This initiative underscores Besitos’ commitment to leverage technology to enhance the financial well-being of our members while causing permanent, positive change in our community.”

To learn more about the partnership and how you can get involved, visit cancer.org/playitforward.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Besitos Corporation, LLC

Established in 2017 by industry veterans Vishal Mahtani, Jacob Shemesh, and Joe Sosa, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Besitos Corporation, LLC (beh-see-tohs) is a consumer products company dedicated to rewarding users for their time and attention. Besitos currently comprises two key products: KashKick and Besitos Marketplace. Leveraging an API and microservices architecture, Besitos enables partners to monetize their brands and enhance consumer engagement through rewards and loyalty programs. For more information, visit https://besitoscorp.com.