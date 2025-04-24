Greenlane Opens Flagship Charging Hub in SoCal, Advancing Zero-Emission Freight on I-15

COLTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support public commercial EV charging infrastructure and fleet electrification, Greenlane has opened its inaugural advanced charging site in Colton, California, and secured its first commercial fleet customer, Nevoya, the first zero-emissions electric trucking carrier and technology-driven logistics platform in the U.S. The flagship facility, located at the intersection of Interstates 215 and 10, was completed just eight months after breaking ground, thanks to effective collaboration between public and private sector partners. It features over 40 high-speed chargers and a comfortable amenities lounge to accommodate truck drivers transporting vital goods throughout the region. The site is the first of several planned for the company’s I-15 commercial EV charging corridor. Greenlane plans to expand its network with future sites expected roughly every 60 to 90 miles in Long Beach, Barstow, and Baker, CA, pending site viability assessments and evolving needs.

As Greenlane’s first commercial fleet customer, Nevoya will begin operating a fleet of electric trucks out of the Colton site in early May 2025, utilizing charging infrastructure and on-site office space. The two companies plan to scale the partnership to include up to 100 of Nevoya’s electric trucks, leveraging Greenlane’s charging network as part of a broader collaboration to further advance sustainable freight solutions.

"At Nevoya, we’re committed to driving maximal efficiency and ease for our fleet and drivers, making Greenlane a natural partner as they lead the way for a national network of ZEV fleet refueling infrastructure,” said Sami Khan, co-founder and CEO of Nevoya. “We are honored to be the first to establish operations at the Colton site and excited to join forces with Greenlane to make switching to electric trucks scalable, cost-effective, and inevitable. Together, we have an opportunity to make strides in electrifying America’s supply chains.”

Cutting-edge infrastructure and technology were used at the Colton site to support the critical freight route along I-15, including 41 OEM-agnostic chargers with 12 pull-through lanes featuring CCS 400 kilowatt (kW) dual-port chargers with liquid-cooled cables designed to accommodate large Class 8 electric trucks. In addition, 29 bobtail lanes feature CCS 180 kW chargers, offering intelligent energy management for optimized fleet operations. The site is also engineered with precast cable trenching, allowing for future equipment expansion and upgrades to megawatt charging as fleet demand grows.

In addition to charging technology, Colton offers a range of driver-focused amenities, including a spacious lounge with food and beverage options, a water refill station, and restrooms. The facility provides free Wi-Fi, mobile device charging stations, and 24/7 customer support. Additional security measures include round-the-clock on-site attendants, security cameras, gated access, and enhanced lighting. To further support the broader transportation industry, the site also provides the ability to lease office space and truck and trailer parking, offering fleets a safe and convenient place to work and park overnight.

"America’s trucking industry keeps our economy moving, and we are committed to supporting the drivers at the heart of it,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “Opening the Colton site and bringing on a top-tier partner like Nevoya in the same week is awesome, but it also reinforces that investment in high-traffic freight corridors helps drive economic growth by supporting local businesses through increased traffic and creating quality job opportunities for municipalities that have sought this growth for years. By ensuring truckers have access to reliable, high-speed charging when and where they need it, our team is helping electrify the backbone of American commerce.”

Earlier today, a ribbon cutting took place to commemorate the official opening of the Colton location. The ceremony included speeches from Greenlane’s CEO, Patrick Macdonald-King; City of Colton Mayor Frank J. Navarro; South Coast Air Quality Management District Board representative and Mayor of Highland, Larry McCallon; Daimler Truck North America’s Vice President and Chief of eMobility, Rakesh Aneja; and Nevoya’s Chief Commercial Officer, John Verdon.

The development of the Colton charging site was made possible in part by a $15 million grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District under the Carl Moyer Zero-Emission Infrastructure Program. To learn more about Greenlane’s charging corridor and technology ecosystem, including an app, fleet portal, and much more, visit www.drivegreenlane.com or visit the Colton Greenlane Center™ at 1650 Fairway Drive in Colton, CA.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Infrastructure, LLC is a joint venture between Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA), NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock. Greenlane's mission is to design, develop, install and operate a nationwide, high-performance, zero-emission public charging and hydrogen refueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles. Greenlane addresses the urgent need for publicly available, nationwide electric charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, especially for long-haul freight operations, and is a critical step toward the development of a sustainable zero-emission vehicle ecosystem across North America. For more, visit www.drivegreenlane.com.

About Nevoya

Nevoya is the first zero-emissions electric trucking carrier and technology-driven logistics platform in the U.S. Its proprietary software optimizes vehicle utilization, routes, and charging costs—proving that electric trucks can be cost-competitive with diesel. By prioritizing efficiency and sustainability, Nevoya is transforming EV freight into a cleaner, more cost-effective industry standard. Learn more at nevoya.com.