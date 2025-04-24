FCTI and NCR Atleos Expand Access to Self-Service Banking for Millions of Cardholders at 7-Eleven Stores

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced it has entered into a long term business relationship to bring Atleos’ Allpoint Network to more than 4,000 7-Eleven stores across the United States providing expanded, more convenient access to everyday banking transactions for its issuer members and their cardholders.

FCTI, a trusted provider and partner to 7-Eleven with more than 8,400 managed ATMs, continuously pursues products, services, and relationships that grow foot traffic and store sales through the in-store category of financial services. By enabling Atleos’ Allpoint Network surcharge-free cash withdrawals and cash deposits at thousands of 7-Eleven stores, FCTI is fulfilling on its “ATM as a Destination” strategy aligning their services with the tools to grow consumer foot traffic at 7-Eleven’s stores. Additionally, Allpoint member issuers will continue their long-held access at over 3,000 Speedway branded store locations.

“Growing foot traffic through the enhanced features and capabilities of our networked ATMs is core to FCTI’s mission,” said Masanori Sakaguchi, CEO of FCTI. “Implementing Allpoint aligns with our strategy and commitment to power the success of FCTI’s partners.”

“Utility banking solutions are growing globally,” said Stuart Mackinnon, EVP & COO for Atleos. “Aligning with an established operator in FCTI presents Atleos and the Allpoint issuers we serve with significantly more endpoints to complete cash in and out transactions.”

About FCTI

FCTI, Inc. is a nationwide ATM and financial technology solutions provider. Our team specializes in advanced ATM placements, ATM operations, and Advertising for banks, credit unions, consumer brands, and retail establishments.

Founded in 1993, FCTI strives to provide enhanced support, operational redundancy, and parts/supply access. FCTI is a subsidiary of Seven Bank, LTD. (TYO:8410) with over $8B in assets. Seven Bank, through its worldwide subsidiaries, manages over 48,000 ATMs.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

