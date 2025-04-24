Agilent Showcases Solutions and Partnerships Transforming Cancer Research and Therapeutics at AACR 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today its participation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Innovative Agilent products and partnerships playing a crucial role in transforming cancer research, diagnostics, and therapeutics will be featured, including:

Agilent Avida DNA Cancer Panels – Based on cutting-edge next-generation sequencing (NGS) target enrichment solutions that enable simultaneous DNA and methylation profiling from a single sample, the Avida product portfolio has expanded to include three new DNA panels*. Optimized based on the requirements of the European OncNGS Consortium, these catalog panels deliver ultra-sensitive and rapid detection of cancer-related genomic alterations from circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) in liquid biopsy samples. The streamlined DNA workflow generates sequencing-ready libraries in just five hours, enabling scientists to go from cfDNA samples to sequencing in a single day shift. These DNA panels can be paired with an Avida methylation panel to provide deep multiomic insights.

Agilent SureSelect Cancer CGP Assay and Tagomics Interlace TM Multiomics Assay – Agilent has partnered with Tagomics to gain early access to a novel, unbiased approach for epigenetic profiling. The combined workflow of the Tagomics Interlace Multiomics assay with the Agilent SureSelect Cancer CGP assay offers a comprehensive genomic profiling solution, delivering genome-wide epigenetic signatures alongside targeted DNA variant detection. This enables novel and informative multiomic insights into cancer biology to accelerate disease understanding and diagnosis.

Agilent SureSelect Cancer Pan Heme Assay – Co-developed with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, this new assay interrogates DNA and RNA to provide comprehensive genomic profiling for hematologic malignancies. It is the first kitted assay with walkaway automation via the Agilent Magnis NGS Prep System, and an integrated, optimized secondary and tertiary data analysis software powered by QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI). This significantly improves laboratory productivity, efficiency, and turnaround time.

Agilent and Abcam Strategic Collaboration for (IHC) Companion Diagnostics (CDx) – This collaboration establishes a seamless paradigm for Agilent to develop a novel IHC CDx using Abcam's extensive portfolio of over 10,000 high-quality, extensively validated, and stringently manufactured recombinant monoclonal antibodies, RabMAbs®. The collaboration enables Agilent to expedite the development of custom assays for drug development and accelerates the use of assays in early clinical trials.

"At Agilent, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cancer research and diagnostics,” states Simon May, president of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group. “Our innovative solutions and strategic partnerships are at the forefront of transforming cancer care, enabling us to deliver comprehensive multiomic insights and cutting-edge diagnostic tools that empower researchers and clinicians to make more informed decisions and ultimately improve patient care.”

AACR attendees are invited to join Agilent at the Exhibitor Spotlight Theater on Sunday, 27 April from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for an educational session titled “Revolutionizing Multiomic Profiling: Tagomics’ Interlace Platform and Agilent’s SureSelect Cancer Pan Heme Assay.”

Presenter Dr. Robert Neely, PhD, Co-founder, Director, and Chief Scientific Officer at Tagomics, will explore their Interlace platform. This platform revolutionizes multiomic profiling with a single sample input and minimal sequencing. Combining Agilent’s SureSelect reagents with Tagomics’ unique approach to methylation profiling delivers comprehensive genome-wide genetic and epigenomic insights.

Following this, Dr. Sean Glen, PhD, Vice Chair of Molecular Pathology at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present on the Agilent SureSelect Cancer Pan Heme Assay. This assay is a breakthrough in hematological malignancy testing. It provides a long-term solution by targeting relevant mutation types across all heme-related genes and integrating automated lab and analysis solutions for expedited reporting.

AACR attendees can also explore multiple Agilent research posters and a plethora of posters and platform presentations by customers highlighting Agilent instruments and solutions. For more details about these events, visit the Agilent booth #2306.

*Agilent Avida DNA Onco LB, Avida DNA Onco LB Plus, and Agilent Avida DNA Lymphoma panels were developed as part of the oncNGS Project, which received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.