Elation Health and Seoul Medical Group Partner to Provide Enhanced Technology and Services for Nationwide Primary Care Network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elation Health, the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced a partnership with Seoul Medical Group Health, Inc. (SMG), the nation’s largest Korean-American-focused Independent Practice Association (IPA) serving more than 100,000 patients through a robust network of over 5,000 primary care physicians and specialists across seven U.S. markets.

Through this partnership, SMG’s affiliated primary care practices will gain access to a customized electronic health record (EHR) platform from Elation Health, designed to enhance care delivery, improve care coordination, and support clinical integration to drive better outcomes. Participating practices will benefit from: (1) seamless digital integration with SMG and its broader provider network, (2) a tailored onboarding experience, and ongoing personalized support, (3) competitive pricing for Elation’s EHR platform, and (4) custom workflows aligned with SMG’s value-based care models.

The partnership will enable clinicians to deliver and coordinate care more efficiently while streamlining the management of their attributed SMG patient panel. This includes SMG tailored templates, custom workflows and automated submission of SMG-required reporting to ensure physicians can deliver and get credit for their high quality care to seniors across the country.

“Elation and SMG share a deep commitment to supporting independent physician practices and sustaining the future of primary care,” said Kyna Fong, co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. “Bringing SMG and Elation resources together to deliver value-based care will enhance the experience and sustainability of small practice primary care, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for our future together.”

“Elationʼs award-winning EHR -- loved by primary care clinicians -- paired with its integrated analytics and care management capabilities offers unparalleled support for whole-person care,” said Myong Lee, CEO of Advanced Medical Management, Inc, on behalf of SMG. “As we pursue the quadruple aim in healthcare together -- improved care, better outcomes, lower costs, and an improved patient experience -- we’re excited to collaborate with Elation to expand access to cutting-edge tools that empower clinicians in the delivery of high-quality, high value healthcare for everybody.”

About Seoul Medical Group (SMG)

Seoul Medical Group (SMG) is a national network of independent community physicians who share a vision of improving the health and well-being of Asian American patients. Their network of Primary Care Physicians and Specialist Providers promote patient wellness while coordinating comprehensive care. Founded in 1993, Seoul Medical Group is one of the country’s leading physician-run IPAs with 4,800 primary care and specialist physicians dedicated to helping patients with both clinical and non-clinical healthcare services. Visit SeoulMedicalGroup.com to learn more.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the award-winning, Best in KLAS technology platform for primary care success. Supporting 36,000 clinicians caring for more than 20 million Americans, Elation Health’s AI-powered EHR and billing solution are designed for delivering high-value personalized care. The company’s focus on clinician experience makes the platform the most-trusted and highest-rated in its segment across various settings, through innovative collaboration, workflow and AI implementation all tailored to primary care. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and X.