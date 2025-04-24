-

WEBINAR: Greenspace Health and CARF Present Expert Panel on the Role of Measurement-Based Care in Accreditation

Learn how MBC drives enhanced clinical outcomes, accreditation readiness, and system-wide improvements.

TORONTO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Greenspace Health, North America’s leading provider of Measurement-Based Care technology, education and implementation support, is proud to announce a new educational partnership with CARF International, a globally respected behavioral health accrediting body, to present a live educational panel discussion:

“Measurement-Based Care & CARF Accreditation: Driving Quality Through Measurable Outcomes,” taking place on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 1 PM EDT. Register at greenspacehealth.com.

Measurement-Based Care (MBC) is now a foundational element of high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health services, empowering organizations to enhance outcomes, demonstrate impact, and drive continuous quality improvement. With CARF’s 2025 standards requiring ongoing progress measurement, MBC has become essential for accreditation readiness. This expert panel will explore the real-world impact of MBC, share lessons from successful implementations, and offer actionable guidance for aligning clinical practices with evolving quality expectations.

Panelists Include:

  • Michael Johnson, Senior Managing Director of Behavioral Health at CARF
  • Dr. Kimberly Gordon-Achebe, Medical Director of Mobile Response and Stabilization Services at iMind Behavioral Health, a CARF accredited organization
  • Dr. James Boswell, Associate Professor and Director of Clinical Training at the University at Albany
  • Host: Jeremy Weisz, CEO and Co-Founder at Greenspace Health

Event Details:

  • Thursday, May 15, 2025
  • 1pm - 2pm EDT / 10am - 11am PDT
  • Link to Registration - Virtual Event via Zoom

Key Takeaways for Attendees:

  • Why accrediting bodies like CARF are prioritizing Measurement-Based Care
  • How to prepare your organization for CARF accreditation with MBC
  • Lessons learned from successful MBC implementations
  • Actionable strategies to launch and sustain MBC at your organization

This session is essential for clinical leaders, administrators, and providers looking to advance care quality, meet evolving accreditation standards, and harness MBC to improve clinical outcomes and inform continuous quality improvement of behavioral health services. Register at greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that behavioral healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement-Based Care Platforms enable mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly improve patient results while generating valuable data for organizations to enhance their quality of care. Greenspace’s MBC solutions have been implemented across over 500 community and private clinics, hospitals, payors, insurers and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about MBC, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT CARF INTERNATIONAL

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. Its mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process focused on enhancing the lives of persons served. Learn more at www.carf.org.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:
Jo-Anne Stayner
joanne@getfreshpr.com
604.603.0657

