Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eclypsium, the digital supply chain security company protecting critical hardware, firmware, and software, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. The new partnership will equip GuidePoint's customers with access to Eclypsium’s comprehensive security solution for protecting the foundational layers of IT infrastructure, helping to ensure the integrity of every device at each step of the digital supply chain.

“Businesses today are increasingly facing blindspots in their devices that create true security vulnerabilities. Eclypsium provides visibility into the core infrastructure code, manufacturing and patching processes, and digital supply chains." Share

Enterprises are increasingly tasked with navigating a complex landscape, with security risks and regulatory frameworks that evolve constantly. As supply chains become more intricate and businesses more reliant on technology from myriad sources, organizations need assurance that the devices they rely on are authentic, manufactured compliantly, and have not been tampered with throughout the supply chain. Continuous monitoring and remediation of the critical components underlying this IT infrastructure—during procurement, deployment, and operation—is imperative for security.

“Businesses today are increasingly facing blindspots in their devices that create true security vulnerabilities. Eclypsium provides visibility into the core infrastructure code, manufacturing and patching processes, and digital supply chains of technology assets to provide enterprises with the assurance that the devices they rely on have not been compromised—assurance they can’t get from a device manufacturer, or from a partial security solution,” said Scott Lupfer, Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels, Eclypsium. “We are thrilled to collaborate with GuidePoint Security as we continue to grow Eclypsium’s Partner Program and deliver best-of-breed supply chain security solutions and services to ensure that the critical hardware, firmware, and software of enterprises everywhere is protected.”

The Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform scans hardware, firmware, and software components in IT infrastructure, delivering inventory, vulnerability management, and threat detection at the component level. Proactively identifying systems that contain vulnerabilities targeted by ransomware actors, verifying the integrity of these systems, monitoring for indicators of compromise, and applying patches and updates to harden the attack surface, Eclypsium delivers a comprehensive approach to securing devices and their underlying components at every step of the supply chain. Eclypsium’s global Partner Program—recently featured in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide—empowers partners to develop and profitably deliver the company’s top-tier supply chain security solutions to enterprise clients, ensuring that the devices acquired by end customers are genuine, free from vulnerabilities, and remain uncompromised throughout the supply chain. The new alliance with GuidePoint Security will further expand Eclypsium’s ecosystem of partners, equipping more customers globally with industry-leading supply chain security solutions.

“Evolving technologies and increasing complexities mean keeping up with the cybersecurity landscape is a demanding responsibility. GuidePoint’s expertise lies in helping organizations find the right security solutions to keep pace with these demands,” said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director of New and Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security. “Eclypsium’s Supply Chain Security Platform can help our joint customers validate the trust they have in their enterprise devices and maximize their technology investments. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to empowering customers with the Eclypsium platform to help minimize risk, prevent breaches, and operate without interruptions.”

To learn more about GuidePoint Security’s proven expertise in tailored solutions and services that help organizations make better cybersecurity decisions, visit guidepointsecurity.com. To learn more about how Eclypsium helps organizations verify every component in the digital supply chain, visit eclypsium.com, or email sales@eclypsium.com to schedule a demo.

ABOUT ECLYPSIUM

Eclypsium’s cloud-based and on-premises platform provides digital supply chain security for critical software, firmware and hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Eclypsium helps enterprises and government agencies mitigate risks to their infrastructure from complex technology supply chains. The Eclypsium platform is the only supply chain security solution for enterprise hardware and firmware listed on the CDM APL, recognized as an instrumental Asset Management and Network Security Management solution. For more information, visit eclypsium.com.