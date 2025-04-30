American Axle & Manufacturing Selects aThingz to Improve the Agility, Predictability, and Responsiveness of Their Global Logistics Supply Chain

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--aThingz, a new generation Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) managed solution provider, announces that American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) has selected its DAKSA AI Platform to support its digital transformation strategy. aThingz DAKSA Platform was selected based on its first-to-market, unique range of AI-enabled microservices, architecture, process innovation, and ability to deliver the highest quality service and value to AAM.

The new digital capabilities will enhance network visibility, fortify in-week execution, and drive process improvements across all operational AAM segments. Activating aThingz DAKSA Platform will improve the speed, predictability, and responsiveness of AAM’s supply chain and set the foundation for further digital transformation.

“aThingz' next-generation AI-enabled forward-looking logistics planning solution will accelerate AAM’s strategic supply chain digital transformation. With aThingz, AAM will significantly increase operational planning and financial visibility to accelerate cost efficiencies, explainability of variances, and to predict logistics spend accurately,” said Vijaya Neela, CEO of aThingz. “This process innovation will help further optimize cost to serve.”

“We are thrilled to work with AAM to deliver an innovative, collaborative and flexible AI solution that will provide them with a future-proof logistics operating platform,” said Kannan Ramachandran, Chief AI & Commercial Officer of aThingz. “We look forward to collaborating on this exciting and important key initiative.”

AAM will leverage aThingz’ autonomous master data management capabilities to continuously cleanse, harmonize, fortify, and standardize all data sources into a golden master data set required to drive AAM’s cost improvement goals. Golden master data will fuel AAM’s logistics planning by developing feasible n-week forward logistics plans to optimize inbound material supply management. aThingz logistics performance management capabilities will centralize management of network, partner, operational, and financial performance down to the part-piece level. The application of aThingz golden master data will fuel in-flight and future logistics efficiency opportunities.

“The depth of the aThingz platform will enable AAM to combine our logistics master data management, spend management, and network optimization initiatives into a single unified key initiative,” said Ana Lucia Ochoa Lorenzini, AAM’s Global Director of Supply Chain Management. “This initiative is critical to the ongoing success of our business. We are excited at the opportunity, this strategic partnership with aThingz, and eager to get started.”

About aThingz

aThingz has deconstructed the logistics planning and execution software landscape down to its core elements and reassembled those core elements into a single technology-enabled solution. Instead of multiple systems integrated together in a sequential, linear fashion, aThingz simultaneously synchronizes and orchestrates planning, execution, finance, and performance management into a single continuous process, creating the very first S&OP framework for logistics and transportation. https://www.athingz.com/

About American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM)

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers, and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.