Adobe Revolutionizes AI-Assisted Creativity with Firefly, the All-In-One Home for AI Content Creation, with New Partner and Firefly Models

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at its MAX London creativity conference, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) showcased the new Firefly, the all-in-one app for AI-assisted content ideation, creation and production. Firefly empowers creators to generate images, video, audio and vectors from a single place with unmatched creative control, iterate on their creations across Adobe’s creative apps and seamlessly deliver them into production. Adobe now delivers the most comprehensive creative AI platform in the industry, with its commercially safe family of Firefly models, the choice of partner models including Google Cloud and OpenAI and AI-powered tools deeply integrated into Creative Cloud apps.

Firefly includes all of Adobe’s commercially safe creative AI models, including the new Firefly Image Model 4 for lifelike images, the new Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra for impeccable detail and complexity and the Firefly Video Model which generates footage from text prompts and images with unmatched creative control – all of which are generally available today. Firefly also provides creative professionals with the choice to explore in different aesthetic styles using models from partners, with Google Cloud and OpenAI models available today and models from partners including fal.ai, Ideogram, Luma, Pika and Runway available in the coming months. The all-new Firefly Boards, now in public beta in Firefly, gives creators an AI-first surface for moodboarding, exploring creative concepts, iterating on hundreds of variations at once and collaborating on ideation.

“With Firefly, we set out to transform creators’ experience by bringing image, video, audio and vector generation together in a one-stop-shop for AI-assisted creativity,” said David Wadhwani, president of digital media. “The new Firefly models and the integration of partner models give our users the ultimate choice as they bring their visions to life.”

By unifying image, video, audio and vector generation and providing unmatched creative control, Firefly empowers creative professionals to work more productively and with an unmatched degree of precision. Seamlessly integrated with Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Express and Adobe’s other creative applications, it offers AI-powered assistance throughout every stage of the content creation process – from ideation through production. Firefly’s commercially safe models power capabilities ranging from Structure and Style Reference that empower professionals to guide Firefly’s outputs based on reference images, the power to control the precise camera angles of generated images and videos, the ability to specify start and end frames of generated videos and the ability to translate audio and video into an array of languages.

Creators can use Firefly on the web today, with the mobile app coming soon.

Adobe Firefly Generative AI Models

The Firefly app includes all of Adobe’s commercially safe, production-ready Firefly models, including Firefly Image Model 4 and Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra. The fastest, most controllable and most realistic Firefly image model yet, Firefly Image Model 4 offers lifelike image quality, more creative control over the structure and style of outputs, more control over camera angles and zooms and the speed to rapidly explore and iterate concepts. With the ability to generate outputs in up to 2k resolution, creative professionals can crop and recompose images with greater precision and print in larger formats without sacrificing quality. Firefly Image Model 4 empowers pros to rapidly ideate by generating high-quality images quickly and efficiently. Image Model 4 Ultra exceeds in rendering complex scenes with small structures for projects that demand impeccable detail and realism.

The Firefly Video Model, now generally available, is the industry’s first IP-friendly, production ready video model. It empowers creators to generate stunning 1080p video clips from text prompts or images, fine-tune any video with detailed camera settings using intuitive controls that provide new levels of precision, craft atmospheric elements, develop custom motion design elements and more. It’s being used by brands including dentsu, PepsiCo/Gatorade and Stagwell who have voiced excitement around the video model because they can confidently use it for production-ready content creation.

The Adobe Vector Model powers the new Text-to-Vector capability, now generally available, which empowers designers to create fully editable vector-based artwork, logo variations, product packaging, icons, scenes, patterns and more with simple text prompts written in everyday language.

Adobe’s family of Firefly models have been used by creators to generate more than 22 billion assets globally, including images and videos.

Firefly’s Ecosystem of Generative AI Models Now Includes Choice of Partner Models

To give creative professionals the flexibility of using AI in the ways which work best for them, the Firefly app now includes the choice of experimenting with models built by partners with different aesthetic styles, starting with OpenAI’s image generation capabilities, Google’s Imagen 3 and Veo 2 and Flux 1.1 Pro. Adobe also plans to integrate additional models from partners including fal.ai, Ideogram, Luma, Pika and Runway in the coming months.

"We're pleased to work with Adobe to bring OpenAI's image generation capabilities to its creators," said Kevin Weil, chief product officer at OpenAI. “Now, even more people will be able to create consistent, context-aware images using the Adobe creative suite they already know and use, opening up more ways to share ideas visually."

Creators can easily switch between models, with full transparency into which model is being used at every step. Content Credentials are automatically attached to AI-generated content, clearly indicating whether it was created with an Adobe Firefly model or a partner model. Enterprise customers will have the option to enable the use of partner models across their organization.

Firefly Boards: An AI-First Surface for Moodboarding and Ideation

The new Firefly Boards, available in public beta in the Firefly app, equips creators with an AI-first surface for moodboarding, storyboarding, brainstorming, exploring creative concepts, iterating on hundreds of variations at once and collaborating on ideation with the ability to move directly into production. Initially previewed as Project Concept, Firefly Boards makes it faster and easier for creative teams to align on ideas before jumping into production. Boards empowers creators to bring their vision to life, refine ideas in one place and move seamlessly into the next phase of the creative process.

Firefly Services: Streamlining Creative Production for Businesses

Adobe Firefly Services – a collection of generative AI and creative APIs – brings Adobe’s AI innovations directly into content production workflows so businesses can accelerate repetitive, time-intensive tasks such as resizing assets for different marketing channels. Leading brands and agencies including Accenture, dentsu, Gatorade/PepsiCo and The Estée Lauder Companies have been using Firefly Services to shorten the time to launch campaigns and engage new audiences with tailored experiences by activating generative AI to streamline content production workflows and boost creative output.

Adobe is introducing new APIs in Firefly Services powered by its commercially safe Firefly models. Available in beta, the Photoshop API helps businesses accelerate image editing workflows at scale and the Text-to-Video API and Image-to-Video API transform text and still shots into live action clips. The latest Text-to-Image API, leveraging Firefly Image Model 4, and Avatar API to enable teams to create engaging video content for product explainers and more, are coming soon.

The Industry’s Most Creator-Friendly Approach to AI

Adobe takes the most creator-friendly approach to AI in the industry. Adobe’s view is that AI is a tool for, not a replacement of, human creativity. We believe that generative AI can be developed responsibly, starting with respect for creators’ rights. Our approach to our commercially safe family of Adobe Firefly generative AI models is driven by our roots in the creative community and our respect for creators. For more information on our approach to generative AI, visit: https://www.adobe.com/ai/overview/firefly/gen-ai-approach.html

Pricing and Availability

Firefly Image Model 4, Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra and new Firefly Video Model are all now generally available through Firefly on the web. Firefly Boards is available in public beta in the Firefly app. Firefly plan offerings are detailed here.

