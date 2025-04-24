Healthfirst Scores Westchester Soccer Club Sponsorship in Inaugural Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Healthfirst’s commitment to our local communities, the company is sponsoring the Westchester Soccer Club (WSC), the first professional soccer team in Westchester County. WSC launched in March 2025 as part of USL League One and was founded on a vision to unite and uplift the area through soccer. Healthfirst will support a wide range of initiatives to strengthen WSC’s engagement with the surrounding community, including local youth programs and wellness initiatives.

“At Healthfirst we meet our members where they are and we know that soccer is a passion that unites communities and bridges generations,” said Bill Abrams, Vice President of Brand & Marketing Communications at Healthfirst. “We look forward to connecting with WSC fans and continuing to support the Westchester community.”

"We are excited to welcome Healthfirst to the WSC family," said WSC Principal Owner Mitch Baruchowitz. "Healthfirst’s dedication to strengthening communities by enabling access to high-quality healthcare aligns perfectly with our focus on building local pride and healthier, more active lifestyles.”

Key Aspects of the Sponsorship:

Local Community Celebrations: Healthfirst will sponsor in-stadium theme nights to celebrate the local culture and promote health and wellness in the community.

Youth and Family Engagement: The collaboration includes opportunities for community-based youth-focused and family events that encourage healthy habits and physical activity.

: The collaboration includes opportunities for community-based youth-focused and family events that encourage healthy habits and physical activity. Community Health Access: Healthfirst will host health and wellness stations at the Stadium at Memorial Field (Mount Vernon, N.Y.) to engage fans and families and will provide on-site educational resources at WSC home games and community events.

Westchester Soccer Club season tickets and more information about the team and Memorial Field in Mount Vernon are available at www.westchestersc.com. To learn more about Healthfirst’s health coverage options, visit www.healthfirst.org.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst believes that every New Yorker deserves access to the best available healthcare. As one of New York’s highest quality not-for-profit health insurers serving two million New Yorkers, we make this a reality for our members. Founded more than 30 years ago by the leading hospital systems in downstate New York, Healthfirst established a partnership model that enables hospitals, health systems, and physicians in our network to prioritize health outcomes over profits, placing the needs of our members and community first. Healthfirst serves members in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties, offering market-leading products to suit every life stage. Our offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Child Health Plus plans, Essential Plans, Long-Term Care plans, and Qualified Health plans. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About Westchester Soccer Club

Westchester Soccer Club is the area's first homegrown professional sports team. Playing in USL League 1, the club is dedicated to celebrating the region’s profound love for soccer through exciting game experiences and community-focused events. With a strong commitment to nurturing local talent, WSC aims to build a world-class developmental pipeline for both boys and girls in Westchester. For information on season tickets, half-season plans, mini-plans, and group tickets, please visit www.westchestersc.com. For more club information and updates, follow WSC on social media: Twitter/X: @westchestersc · Instagram: @westchestersc · Facebook: @westchestersc